With iOS 16, iPhone users will get the ability to edit a sent message and undo a sent message. The time limit for both these features is restricted to 15 minutes.

In the first week of June, Apple conducted the WWDC 2022 developer conference. One of the biggest announcements made at the event was iOS 16. It brings a host of new features to Apple iPhone users and much of it was highly appreciated by iOS users. However, some features unveiled at the event did attract some skeptical views, one being the ability to edit messages. Also Read - How to Batch Edit Photos on iPhone with iOS 16: Paste Edits in Bulk

Apple announced a new iMessage feature where a user will be able to edit a message even after sending it. Now this will be a great option for correcting typos. However, there are bigger problems than just a typo. The editing of messages does sound innocent but there can be implications a lot of us haven’t foreseen. Also Read - How to remove background from image on iPhone with iOS 16

Some users are taking to social media to raise their concerns about the new feature. Especially those who are already trying out the new feature. As it rolls out to more users, the abuse of the feature may just get amplified. Also Read - iOS 16: Less known features you should know about

But why is editing a message after it is sent problematic?

Let’s try to explain it with an instance. Say you’re having a conversation with a merchant who has agreed to sell you a diary for the price of Rs 500 and has agreed to do so on text. After the message has been sent, that person can easily change it to Rs 600. Now, if you’re not careful such malicious actors can take advantage of this feature.

There are some limitations to this feature that make it less scary. The iOS 16 feature of editing messages will only be available to the user for a period of 15 minutes after hitting send. Once you cross that threshold, there’s no way to edit the text. However, it does not completely eradicate our problem.

Other features of iOS 16 iMessages

iMessages have also introduced a new feature called unsend messages. This feature is something we have seen on the popular instant messaging application, WhatsApp. You just need to tap and hold a message and then delete it.