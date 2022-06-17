comscore Apple iOS 16 feature of editing sent messages could become a huge problem: Here's why
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Ios 16 Feature Of Editing Sent Messages Could Be Huge Problem Heres Why
News

Here's why Apple iOS 16 feature of editing sent messages could become a huge problem

News

Apple announced a new iMessage feature where a user will be able to edit a message even after sending it

Smarter Messages

With iOS 16, iPhone users will get the ability to edit a sent message and undo a sent message. The time limit for both these features is restricted to 15 minutes.

In the first week of June, Apple conducted the WWDC 2022 developer conference. One of the biggest announcements made at the event was iOS 16. It brings a host of new features to Apple iPhone users and much of it was highly appreciated by iOS users. However, some features unveiled at the event did attract some skeptical views, one being the ability to edit messages. Also Read - How to Batch Edit Photos on iPhone with iOS 16: Paste Edits in Bulk

Apple announced a new iMessage feature where a user will be able to edit a message even after sending it. Now this will be a great option for correcting typos. However, there are bigger problems than just a typo. The editing of messages does sound innocent but there can be implications a lot of us haven’t foreseen. Also Read - How to remove background from image on iPhone with iOS 16

Some users are taking to social media to raise their concerns about the new feature. Especially those who are already trying out the new feature. As it rolls out to more users, the abuse of the feature may just get amplified. Also Read - iOS 16: Less known features you should know about

But why is editing a message after it is sent problematic?

Let’s try to explain it with an instance. Say you’re having a conversation with a merchant who has agreed to sell you a diary for the price of Rs 500 and has agreed to do so on text. After the message has been sent, that person can easily change it to Rs 600. Now, if you’re not careful such malicious actors can take advantage of this feature.

There are some limitations to this feature that make it less scary. The iOS 16 feature of editing messages will only be available to the user for a period of 15 minutes after hitting send. Once you cross that threshold, there’s no way to edit the text. However, it does not completely eradicate our problem.

Other features of iOS 16 iMessages

iMessages have also introduced a new feature called unsend messages. This feature is something we have seen on the popular instant messaging application, WhatsApp. You just need to tap and hold a message and then delete it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 7:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco C40 debuts with a JLQ chipset: All you need to know
Mobiles
Poco C40 debuts with a JLQ chipset: All you need to know
Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

Laptops

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

Pure EV e-scooter catches fire, this time in Gujarat

automobile

Pure EV e-scooter catches fire, this time in Gujarat

WhatsApp admins to decide who can join a group chat and who cannot

Apps

WhatsApp admins to decide who can join a group chat and who cannot

Motorola Razr 3 Price & colors leaked: Here's how much it will cost

Mobiles

Motorola Razr 3 Price & colors leaked: Here's how much it will cost

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here's why Apple iOS 16 feature of editing sent messages could become a huge problem

Children may be Spied by Games

Poco C40 debuts with a JLQ chipset: All you need to know

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

Pure EV e-scooter catches fire, this time in Gujarat

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

ShortCuts keys for Windows

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video

News

Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video
How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video

Features

How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999