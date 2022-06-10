comscore iOS 16 lets users transfer an eSIM from one iPhone to another via Bluetooth
iOS 16 update lets users transfer an eSIM to a new iPhone via Bluetooth

To make the transfer, you need to make sure that the device you are transferring from is nearby, unlocked and has Bluetooth turned on and is running on iOS 16 or later.

Apple has introduced a bunch of new upgrades and features in its latest iOS 16 software. These features include new lock screen customisation, new lock screen notifications, live activities, focus filter, focus mode and more. One of the major highlights of iOS 16 is that it allows an eSIM to be transferred between iPhones via Bluetooth while setting up the cellular service on the device. Also Read - Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air & 12-inch MacBook reported to debut in 2023

iOS 16 lets users transfer eSIM via Bluetooth

Prior to this, users had to get a new eSIM card from the concerned carrier. This was first spotted by Carson Waldrop on Twitter. He further added a screenshot of the device that shows the option of “Transfer from another iPhone”. This feature allows users to make the switch effortless. Also Read - Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C rule, but does it matter?

As per a report by MacRumours, the option can be found in the Settings app. All you need to do is tap on “Set up eSIM” and transfer the eSIM and associated number from another iPhone via Bluetooth. To make the transfer, you need to make sure that the device you are transferring from is nearby, unlocked and has Bluetooth turned on and is running on iOS 16 or later.

In terms of availability, the report reveals that the feature is currently available in some countries including the US and the UK. However, to make this feature work, the carrier needs to support the same.

Other than this, users can set up the eSIM by scanning the QR code which is provided by a carrier. eSIM option is available on iPhone XS and newer iPhones that include iPhone 13 models that support dual eSIMs.

As of now, the first iOS 16 beta is available for the developers. The first public beta will be rolled out in July. Apple has confirmed that the stable version of iOS 16 will be rolled out for users in the fall.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 9:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 10, 2022 9:50 AM IST

