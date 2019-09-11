comscore Apple iPad (10.2-inch) price in India, release date revealed
The new Apple iPad (10.2-inch) comes with upgraded hardware and improved cameras. Here is all you need to know about the price, and features.

  • Published: September 11, 2019 1:35 AM IST
Along with the iPhone 11 series and Apple Watch Series 5, Apple also introduced the all-new 7th-gen iPad with a bigger display, and powerful hardware. It comes with improved cameras and all-day battery life. Apple has revealed the pricing and availability of the new iPad and here is all you need to know.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch) price in India, availability 

The new iPad ( 10.2-inch) will be available at a starting price of Rs 29,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model. The LTE model, on the other hand, will set you back by Rs 40,900. You will be able to buy it via Apple authorized resellers. It will go on sale starting September 30. 

Apple iPad (10.2-inch) specifications and features

The iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina Display. The screen is bright and has 3.5 million pixels. Under the hood is an A10 Fusion SoC. You will be able to buy it in 32GB and 128GB storage configurations. It will run on iPadOS out of the box. The iPad (10.2-inch) comes with support for Apple Pencil (first gen) and Smart Connector to connect the keyboard. The Apple Pencil will be available for Rs 8,500. You will need to buy it as an additional accessory. Similarly, the Smart Keyboard will also be sold separately. 

“The new iPad packs even more value into our most popular and affordable iPad model featuring a bigger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil and for the first time, the full-size Smart Keyboard,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.

“The new iPad was built to run iPadOS, which introduces powerful new ways to multitask, manage and mark up documents, use Apple Pencil and view more information at a glance on a redesigned Home screen. This new iPad with iPadOS takes everything people love about our most popular iPad and makes it even better for creating, learning, working and playing,” he added.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 1:35 AM IST

