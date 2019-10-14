comscore Apple iPad 2019 with 10.2-inch now on sale starting at Rs 29,900
Apple iPad 2019 with 10.2-inch now available starting at Rs 29,900; specifications

The 2019 edition is the seventh generation of the original Apple iPad. This one features a larger display along with more powerful internals.

  Published: October 14, 2019 2:06 PM IST
Apple iPad 10.1 7th gen

About a month after the reveal, the Apple iPad 2019 with 10.2-inch is finally available on sale in India. The company initially launched the device along with its Apple iPhone 11 series, and Apple Watch Series 5. The 2019 edition is the seventh generation of the original iPad. This one features a larger display along with more powerful internals. The fresh hardware is likely to result in improved performance along with better battery backup. The company has already shared the details specifications and pricing for the device.

Apple iPad 2019 pricing details

Similar to past devices, the new one will also come in two different variants, the Wi-Fi or the LTE model. The Wi-Fi model with 32GB is priced at Rs 29,900 and 128GB variant is at Rs 37,900. The LTE model with 32GB costs Rs 40,900 while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 48,900. Interested buyers can head to Apple authorized sellers, Amazon India or Flipkart to purchase the new iPad 2019.

Specifications

The seventh-generation iPad comes with a 10.2-inch Retina Display with 3.5 million pixels. Apple has added its in-house A10 Fusion SoC to power the new iPad. In addition to this, the company is also offering users two storage options to choose from. This includes the baseline 32GB variant and the top of the line 128GB storage variant. On the software side, the new iPad 2019 will run iPadOS out of the box. The company claims that the new iPadOS will offer users additional ways to leverage the power of iPad 2019.

In addition, iPad (10.2-inch) also comes with support for Apple Pencil (first-gen) and Smart Connector to connect the keyboard. Interested users can purchase the first-generation Apple Pencil for Rs 8,500. You will need to buy it as an additional accessory. Similarly, the Smart Keyboard is also available separately.

  Published Date: October 14, 2019 2:06 PM IST

