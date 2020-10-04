comscore Apple iPad Air 2020 with A14 Bionic shows up on Geekbench | BGR India
Apple launched the new iPad Air along with the Watch Series 6 and Watch SE few weeks back.

iPad Air and iPad 8

Image: apple

Apple launched the new iPad Air 2020 few weeks back. This is the first Apple product to feature the new A14 Bionic chipset. So, we got a closer look at the new chipset before the launch of the new iPhone series. And the device has made its way to Geekbench, giving us a clearer about its power capabilities. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE go on sale in India; Everything you need to know

As given in this report, the early test results with the A14 bionic suggest the single-core performance is not only an upgrade on the A13 bionic. But also rumored to fare much better than the upcoming Snapdragon 875 chipset from Qualcomm and Samsung’s Exynos 1000. Going by these results and past historical performance of A series chipset on iPad and iPhone. We’re excited to see how the A14 bionic performs with the upcoming iPhone 12 series, slated to launch in the coming weeks. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 lineup to feature 120Hz OLED displays, new iPhone SE in 2022

Compared to Android devices, iPhones have generally offered better performance. It greatly helps that Apple has strong control over the hardware and software ecosystem. Allowing them to come out with products that are perfectly aligned to meet their quality standards. However, with Android, you have many vendors, opting for different chipset providers. And the lack of control over use of software makes sure all products don’t deliver as expected. Either way, we’ll be keeping a close eye to see if the A1 Bionic on the iPhone 12 series offers any surprises. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649 and iPhone 12 Pro at $999

Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked

According to the leak, the iPhone 12 Mini likely to cost around $649 (roughly Rs 47,000) for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB model could get a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs 51,400). And the top-end 256GB option to cost $799 (roughly Rs 58,800). The iPhone 12 will be priced at $749 (roughly 55,100) for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB model to be priced $799 (roughly Rs 58,800) and at $899 (roughly Rs 66,100) for the 256GB storage variant.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2020 6:56 PM IST

