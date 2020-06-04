Apple iPad Air 4 to get 11-inch screen, USB Type C port

Apple is working on new iPad Air with 11-inch display. New reports also suggest the tablet finally come with USB Type C port. These changes are expected with the iPad Air 4 which still doesn’t have a launch timeframe. The report also mentions the display of this iPad Air will carry slim bezels. This could probably mean Face ID will finally be added to the iPads. Also Read - Apple iOS 13.5.1 brings fix for vulnerability exploited by unc0ver jailbreak tool

It also says that Apple will offer the same A13 bionic chipset found on the iPhone 11 series and the SE 2020. But we're taking the details of this report with a pinch of salt. After all, Apple has been touted to replace its lightning connector with USB Type C for many years now. But it's 2020 and the iPhones and iPad still use its patented charging port.

Apple will be gearing up to host its WWDC 2020 virtual event which is starting from 22 June. Unlike the previous conferences, this year the company will reach out a larger developer base through its virtual platform. We're also hoping to hear more details about the iOS 14 and slew of new features.

But coming back to the iPads, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is preparing an "affordable" 10.8-inch iPad. This affordable model could debut during the second half of this year. This could mean that the device might arrive alongside the iPhone 12 series or in October. This new iPad is said to be joined by a mini-sized iPad. "We predict that Apple will launch the new 10.8 inch iPad and 8.5–9 inch iPad mini models in 2H20 and 1H21, respectively," Kuo said in his investor note.

The entry-level iPad with a 10-2-inch is available starting at $329. Kuo says the cheaper iPad models account for between 60 percent and 70 percent of iPad shipments. In India, the prices of new iPad models have skyrocketed over the past few generations. And we’re hoping this upcoming iPad version can make it accessible to more buyers once again.

