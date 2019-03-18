comscore
  Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini with support for Apple Pencil launched: Price in India, specifications and features
Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini with support for Apple Pencil launched: Price in India, specifications and features

Both the new iPad mini and iPad Air will arrive in silver, space gray and gold color variants.

  March 18, 2019 7:31 PM IST
Apple has launched its latest ultra-thin 10.5-inch iPad Air and a 7.9-inch iPad mini. Both the devices come with Apple Pencil Support and feature the latest A12 Bionic chipset with Apple’s Neural Engine, which is said to offer a 70 percent boost in performance and nine times faster graphics compared to their predecessors. The units also pack an advanced Retina display with True Tone technology. Both the new iPad mini and iPad Air will arrive in silver, space gray and gold color variants.

The new iPad mini is priced at Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 10.5-inch iPad Air, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 55,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The new iPads are available to order starting today and is expected to be available in India soon. Both models will be available in 64GB and 256GB storage variants.

Unlike the Apple iPad Pro, the latest iPad mini still supports a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a Lightning port and a headphone jack. As mentioned above, the device is powered by an A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, coupled with M12 coprocessor. On the imaging front, the refreshed iPad mini is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel FaceTime camera. It supports e-SIM.

Furthermore, the company is also selling a Smart Keyboard for the new iPad Air with a price label of Rs 13,900. It comes with a fully laminated True Tone display. The panel operates at 2224 x 1668 pixels resolution and offers 500 nits of brightness. The device is the direct successor to the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which has been discontinued by the company. Both the front and back camera sensors are similar to the iPad mini. The newest iPad Air is also said to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

  Published Date: March 18, 2019 7:10 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 18, 2019 7:31 PM IST

