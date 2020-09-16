comscore Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced | BGR India
Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced; Everything you need to know

Lets focus on the iPad Air 4th generation and iPad 8th generation. Here are all the details regarding both the tablets including the specifications and availability.

  Published: September 16, 2020 12:31 AM IST
Apple iPad Air 4th gen and iPad 8th gen

Apple has just launched refreshed versions of its original iPad and iPad Air line-up in its “Time Flies” event. In addition, the company also launched its latest Apple Watch Series 6 and the new Watch SE wearables. The company also shared details around its new subscription service Apple Fitness+ and a new subscription bundle called Apple One. We have already covered the details around the new Apple Watch upgrade and new line-up. Now, let us get back on track and focus on the iPad Air 4th generation and iPad 8th generation. Let’s check out the details on both the tablet devices here including the specifications and availability. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched with blood oxygen monitoring and more; check details

Apple iPad Air 4th gen and iPad 8th gen launched; details

First up, let’s talk about the new and redesigned Apple iPad Air 4th generation. As per the launch event, the highlight of the new tablet is likely the redesign and the A14 Bionic chip. The Air will be the first in the market to feature an SoC that is based on 5nm fabrication process. It will feature a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display along with 2360×1640 pixels resolution, 500 nits of max brightness, and more. This display will also support True Tone display, Wide color display, antireflective coating, and an oleophobic coating. It will also support 2nd generation Apple Pencil along with Magic keyboard and the Smart keyboard folio. Also Read - Apple Time Flies Event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

It features a 12-megapixel camera n the back with five-element lens, 4K video recording. One can shoot at 4k with up to 60fps or 1080p slow-motion video at up to 240fps. The front of the device features a 7-megapixel camera sensor with FHD video recording. Apple has also added Touch ID sensor in the power button on the right corner on the top side. Other features include upto 256GB storage, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, Cellular, eSIM, GPS and two speakers. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series to get new 7P camera lens module: Report

Moving to the Apple iPad 8th generation, we get a 10.2-inch Retina display with A12 Bionic SoC. The display features 2160×1620 pixels resolution with 500 nits peak brightness. Users can also use first generation Apple Pencil on the device along with Smart keyboard. We also get up to 128GB storage with the usual Lightning connector and old Touch ID home button. Apple has also added 8-megapixel primary camera with FHD video recording at 30fps and HD at 12-fps. The front features 1.2-megapixel camera for HD video calls. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, Cellular, eSIM and GPS for connectivity.

Pricing and availability

Apple iPad Air 4 is priced starting at 54,990 for the Wi-Fi model with 64GB storage. The Cellular version starts at Rs 66,900 with 64GB storage. It will land in market from next month. The iPad 8 is priced starting at Rs 29,900. Finally, the Cellular model starts at Rs 41,990 storage.

  Published Date: September 16, 2020 12:31 AM IST

Best Sellers