Apple iPad, iPad Mini with better display, improved CPU launched in India, starts at Rs 30,900

Apple California Streaming Event 2021: Apple has introduced a new iPad at its September Event on Tuesday. The new tablet has been launched for a starting price of $299 (education). The Cupertino tech giant unveiled the iPad Mini alongside at the Apple Event. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device for iPad users in the works, release expected soon

iPad, iPad Mini global price, availability

iPad 2021 model is priced at $329 the 64GB storage model. Meanwhile, the new iPad Mini has been launched at $499 and is available in WiFi, LTE variant. Both the Apple tablets are available for pre-order starting today and it will go on sale next week. Also Read - How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI on iOS, iPadOS: Step-by-step guide

iPad price in India

iPad WiFi models price in India starts at Rs 30,900, while Wi-Fi + Cellular models starts at Rs 42,900. The new iPad comes in 64GB, and 256GB storage options, and it will be available in Silver, and Space Grey finish. Also Read - How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on iPhone, iPad

iPad accessories

Apple Pencil (1st generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with iPad (9th generation) at Rs 8,500. Smart Keyboard for iPad is available for purchase separately for Rs 13,900 with layouts for over 30 languages. Smart Cover for iPad is available for Rs 3,500 in black, white, and English lavender.

iPad specs, features

Apple iPad 2021 model is powered by A13 Bionic chip which is claimed to be 20 percent faster performance, and 3x faster than Chromebook. The tablet features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with improved autofocus and Centre stage feature from iPad Pro. It features a 10.2-inch True Tone display, and supports first-gen Apple pencil. The tablet runs on iPadOS 15 that offer swidgets, multi-tasking controls, Quick note, and more.

“iPad has never been more essential for working, learning, and communicating, and we’re excited to bring one of the biggest updates ever to our most popular iPad,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With the powerful A13 Bionic, more engaging video calls with Centre Stage, and double the storage, the new iPad delivers advanced capabilities, versatility, and simplicity at an incredible value.”

iPad Mini specs, features

Apple has also showcased iPad Mini alongside the new iPad tablet. iPad Mini features a curved display and revamped design which is claimed to be thin and light. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The iPad Mini internal hardware is claimed to have 40 percent boost in CPU, and 80 percent in GPU for fluid performance. For biometrics, it gets Touch ID embedded in the power button on top. It gets a USB-C port much like iPad Air allowing vast connection with other USB-C accessories. The iPad Mini supports 5G connectivity with up to 3.5GB download speeds. On the camera front, it sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and TrueTone Flash. Up front, it has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Centre Stage feature. The mini tablet supports second-gen Apple pencil that connects magnetically to the device. The tablet will be available in multiple four colour options- Purple,Pink, Starlight, and Grey.