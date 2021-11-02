comscore Apple decides to cut back on iPad production to allocate components to iPhone 13
Apple cuts iPad production to fulfil iPhone 13 demand amid supply chain constraints: Report

Apple is prioritising iPhone 13 output in part because it forecasts stronger demand for the smartphone than for the iPad as Western markets begin to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

  Updated: November 2, 2021 5:31 PM IST
Along with other tech giants, Apple is also facing a global supply chain crunch currently. A media report reveals that to overcome this shortage, Apple has cut back on iPad production to allocate more components to the latest iPhone 13. Also Read - Microsoft researchers help Apple fix a macOS security bug

According to Nikkei Asia, production of the iPad was down 50 percent from Apple’s original plans for the past two months, sources briefed on the matter said, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being moved to the iPhone 13. Also Read - Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak says iPhone 13 is not very different from iPhone 12

The iPad and iPhone models have a number of components in common, including both core and peripheral chips. This allows Apple to shift supplies between different devices in certain cases.

The company is prioritising iPhone 13 output in part because it forecasts stronger demand for the smartphone than for the iPad as Western markets begin to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

The peak of new iPhone sales also comes within months of release, so ensuring smooth production for the iPhone 13, which was released on September 24, is a top priority for Apple right now.

Demand for the iPad, however, has also been robust thanks to the rise of remote working and learning amid the pandemic, the report said.

Global shipments of iPads climbed 6.7 percent on the year to 53.2 million devices last year, securing a 32.5 percent global market share, far ahead of the No. 2 Samsung’s 19.1 percent share, according to IDC data.

Total iPad shipments were 40.3 million for the first nine months of this year, up 17.83 percent from the same time a year ago.

(With inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: November 2, 2021 5:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 2, 2021 5:31 PM IST

