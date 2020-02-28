comscore Apple iPad may soon come with a keyboard and trackpad | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPad may come with a keyboard and trackpad this year
News

Apple iPad may come with a keyboard and trackpad this year

News

The company plans to launch this accessory along with the next Apple iPad Pro. Considering that the company is planning on adding support for a built-in trackpad, we can expect changes in iPadOS.

  • Published: February 28, 2020 5:22 PM IST
Apple iPad 10.1 7th gen

Technology giant Apple is likely working on the next generation of its tablet devices, the Apple iPad lineup. Working on the next generation of products is not out of line for most companies. However, a new report has highlighted a significant change with the next-generation iPad. According to the latest information available, Apple may be working on a keyboard for the upcoming iPad. This rumored keyboard will also likely come with a built-in trackpad. The company plans to launch this accessory along with the next Apple iPad Pro. Considering that the company is planning on adding support for a built-in trackpad, we can expect changes in iPadOS.

Related Stories


Apple iPad keyboard with built-in trackpad; details

As per a report from The Information, this move will likely lead Apple to add proper mouse support in iPadOS. The iPadOS does come with mouse support in the current version. However, this functionality is just an extension of AssistiveTouch technology. One has to navigate to the accessibility menu to turn the feature on. Even after this, it is unlike the traditional mouse pointer that one gets on Windows or macOS. Instead, iPad users get a semi-opaque circle with a dot in the middle to guide users. This accessory and proper mouse support will bring the iPad much closer to a traditional notepad or tablet than ever.

Watch: Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

This likely means that this software update will also reach all existing iPad devices in the market. It would essentially turn all the tablets in a possible notebook and laptop replacements. This comes just a day after Apple software chief Craig Federighi shared some thoughts regarding the iPadOS. According to The Verge, Federighi asked its shareholders to “stay tuned” for future work on the iPadOS.

Apple iPhones cannot be used by villains, reveals 'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson

Also Read

Apple iPhones cannot be used by villains, reveals 'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson

The inclusion of proper mouse support is likely coming along with other OS-wide improvements in future iPadOS updates. It will be interesting to see the direction that iPadOS takes in the coming years.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 28, 2020 5:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Kr00k vulnerability threatens over a billion users
News
Kr00k vulnerability threatens over a billion users
Apple iPad may soon come with a keyboard and trackpad

News

Apple iPad may soon come with a keyboard and trackpad

Samsung Galaxy A10 emerges as best-selling Android phone in the world

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 emerges as best-selling Android phone in the world

Black Shark 3 might come with physical trigger buttons

Gaming

Black Shark 3 might come with physical trigger buttons

Realme 6 series India price leaked; could be available for around Rs 9,999

News

Realme 6 series India price leaked; could be available for around Rs 9,999

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Vivo V19 launch set for March 10: Check confirmed features and design

Vivo APEX 2020 launched with 60W wireless charging

Kr00k vulnerability threatens over a billion users

Apple iPad may soon come with a keyboard and trackpad

Samsung Galaxy A10 emerges as best-selling Android phone in the world

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPad may soon come with a keyboard and trackpad

News

Apple iPad may soon come with a keyboard and trackpad
Apple iPhone XR, 11 most sold smartphones of 2019

News

Apple iPhone XR, 11 most sold smartphones of 2019
Apple iPhones can't be used by villains

News

Apple iPhones can't be used by villains
Amazon Fab Phones Fest best offers and deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest best offers and deals
Apple will open first retail store in India next year: Tim Cook

News

Apple will open first retail store in India next year: Tim Cook

हिंदी समाचार

इस वजह से अमेजन ने बैन किए 10 लाख से ज्यादा प्रोडक्ट्स

Realme 6 और Realme 6 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया इस ताकतवर स्मार्टफोन का नया वर्जन, जानिए कीमत और फीचर

BGR India Data Breach : पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है यूजर्स का डाटा

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया 5G स्मार्टफोन Vivo Z6, जानिए इसकी कीमत और खास फीचर

News

Vivo V19 launch set for March 10: Check confirmed features and design
News
Vivo V19 launch set for March 10: Check confirmed features and design
Vivo APEX 2020 launched with 60W wireless charging

News

Vivo APEX 2020 launched with 60W wireless charging
Kr00k vulnerability threatens over a billion users

News

Kr00k vulnerability threatens over a billion users
Apple iPad may soon come with a keyboard and trackpad

News

Apple iPad may soon come with a keyboard and trackpad
Samsung Galaxy A10 emerges as best-selling Android phone in the world

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 emerges as best-selling Android phone in the world