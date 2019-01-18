comscore
  • Apple iPad mini 5 and refreshed 9.7-inch iPad said to launch in the first half of 2019
Apple iPad mini 5 and refreshed 9.7-inch iPad said to launch in the first half of 2019

Apple iPad mini 5 will be the cheapest iPad when it launches later this year.

  • Published: January 18, 2019 10:39 AM IST
Image Credit: Slashleaks

Apple refreshed its 9.7-inch iPad last year, and introduced a new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro towards the end of 2018. Now, it seems the Cupertino-based company is set to debut at least two new tablets in the first half of 2019. According to Digitimes, the suppliers of touch-screen are gearing up to supply components for two new iPads in the coming months. These proposed tablets are being described as “entry-level” models, and will include the much rumored successor to the iPad mini 4, and an update to the 9.7-inch iPad aimed at education market, released in March last year.

The report, which details the two iPad models to launch early this year, is lacking on information around what features to expect in these updates. This new report is not the first time that we are hearing about the iPad refresh planned for 2019. Ming-Chi Kuo, the prominent Apple analyst, was the first to reveal that the company is planning a refresh for the iPad mini in 2019. Kuo said that Apple is planning to introduce the new iPad mini with a cheaper display panel and an updated processor.

The reports originating from China claim that the refreshed iPad mini is not expected to bring any major changes to the hardware. A Chinese media report said that the objective for Apple is keep costs low and make the device, the cheapest in the iPad lineup. There are also rumors of the 9.7-inch iPad being replaced with a 10-inch model this year. There is still a lack of clarity as to what Apple has planned for the device.

The leaks suggest that the 9.7-inch iPad and the 7.9-inch iPad mini could get a chassis redesign and adopt a squarer design with rounded corners similar to the newest iPad Pro. This could also mean support for Apple Pencil on both these devices. The iPhone maker tends to refresh the 9.7-inch model during March every year but if there is a new iPad mini this year then it is certain to get all the attention.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2019 10:39 AM IST

