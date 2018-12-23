Apple iPad mini 5 and 9.7-inch iPad to arrive with thin bezel design next year: Report

Apple launched the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with thin bezel design and support for Face ID facial recognition system at the end of October. Now, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker might be planning to bring that design to smaller iPad variants as well.

According to China Times, Apple is working on iPad mini 5, which will be a major revamp of iPad mini 4 and also end the long time that this device has gone without update. The report claims that the device will enter mass production any moment now and it hints at launch sometime early next year. That’s not all, the 9.7-inch iPad, which got revised few months back, is also set to receive an update.

The report says that the new 9.7-inch iPad will feature the bezel-less design that we saw on the iPad Pro last month. It is claimed to sport a slightly bigger 10-inch display thanks to minimal bezels but retain the form factor of existing smaller model. This only confirms that Apple is dropping the Touch ID in favor of Face ID. Like the iPad mini 5, the updated 9.7-inch iPad is also said to arrive in the first half of 2019.

It is important to note that leaks originating from China have not always been accurate. Apple is known for trying out multiple device form factors but not all of them get a full production run. The rough intel in this report only suggests that it should be taken with a proverbial grain of salt.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-On

Apple has been transitioning its device form factors, especially those powered by iOS, to one similar to iPhone X. We saw that transition with the launch of iPad Pro last month and there is no denial that this design language will be extended to 9.7-inch iPad as well. However, the question is whether Apple will change the design so early.