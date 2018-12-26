comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPad mini 5 case show support for smart connector and headphone jack
News

Apple iPad mini 5 case show support for smart connector and headphone jack

News

Apple iPad mini 5 is expected to debut during the first quarter of 2019.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 2:03 PM IST
apple ipad mini 5 slashleaks main

Image Credit: Slashleaks

Apple is said to be working on two new iPads for 2019 that will borrow the thin bezel design first seen with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro at the end of October. China Times reported last week that Apple is working on iPad mini 5 as successor to iPad mini 4 and a new 10-inch iPad that could replace the 9.7-inch iPad announced at the education event early this year. Now, first images depicting what could be the iPad mini 5 have surfaced online, suggesting Apple is indeed working on a successor to iPad mini 4, which was announced in September of 2015.

Slashleaks shared images of what looks like a case for the new iPad mini 5 on Twitter. If these images end up becoming real then we are looking at the smaller iPad getting a camera configuration similar to that of the new iPad Pro. The case shows an oblong camera cutout that matches the layout of iPad Pro’s camera configuration. This means that the iPad mini 5 could get a flash component to go along with its camera. Another major design change is that the microphone is being moved to the center of the device, it is not clear whether it will make the device any less sturdier in terms of build quality.

Apple iPad Pro 2018 first impressions: Redesigned with Face ID, more screen and power

Also Read

Apple iPad Pro 2018 first impressions: Redesigned with Face ID, more screen and power

The alleged case also shows a cutout for what looks like the headphone jack, which could be a big surprise. Apple has already dropped headphone jack from all the devices that have launched since iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. The cutout is placed in the top right corner or top left when you look at the front side of the device. There is another cutout in the middle of the device, which points at Apple bringing its smart connector to the smaller version of its tablet this year.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 First Look

The iPad mini 5 case leak does not offer anything specific about the device itself. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has the most reliable track record with Apple leaks, had predicted that the iPad mini 5 will arrive in either late 2018 or early 2019. The China Times report claims the device will launch during the first quarter of 2019.

The report also added that Apple will stick to low price for the mini iPad and it might miss out on liquid Retina display and Face ID support. Apple sells the iPad mini 4 only in 128GB storage model for $399, which is $70 more than the 32GB variant of 9.7-inch iPad. The new iPad mini 5 is tipped to be priced closer to $300 (around Rs 21,000) when it goes on sale.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2018 2:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again
thumb-img
Gaming
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Most Popular

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Honor V20 launched in China

Lenovo Thinkplus Pods One wireless earphones launched: Price, features

Apple iPad mini 5 case render leaks ahead of 2019 launch

Reliance Jio plans to sell affordable large-screen smartphones: Report

Mother stabbed for barring daughter from eloping with 'Facebook boyfriend'

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

Features

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018
Apple iPad mini 5 case render leaks ahead of 2019 launch

News

Apple iPad mini 5 case render leaks ahead of 2019 launch
Chinese firms ask workers to shun iPhones, buy Huawei devices

News

Chinese firms ask workers to shun iPhones, buy Huawei devices
Apple removes app claiming homosexuality is 'sin'

News

Apple removes app claiming homosexuality is 'sin'
Apple provided customers' data on Indian government requests

News

Apple provided customers' data on Indian government requests

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग अगले महीने 3 गैलेक्सी 'M' स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

अमेजन पर 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' हुई शुरू, कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बंपर छूट

हुवावे Nova 4, Mate 20 Pro के नए वेरिएंट चीन में हुए लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

ओप्पो 10X जूम के साथ लाएगा अपना अगल स्मार्टफोन, जानें इसके बारे में..

PUBG Mobile नहीं होगा बंद, बैन की खबर है झूठी

News

Honor V20 launched in China
News
Honor V20 launched in China
Lenovo Thinkplus Pods One wireless earphones launched: Price, features

News

Lenovo Thinkplus Pods One wireless earphones launched: Price, features
Apple iPad mini 5 case render leaks ahead of 2019 launch

News

Apple iPad mini 5 case render leaks ahead of 2019 launch
Reliance Jio plans to sell affordable large-screen smartphones: Report

News

Reliance Jio plans to sell affordable large-screen smartphones: Report
Mother stabbed for barring daughter from eloping with 'Facebook boyfriend'

News

Mother stabbed for barring daughter from eloping with 'Facebook boyfriend'