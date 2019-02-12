Apple iPad Pro 2018 the most powerful iOS device according to AnTuTu list for January 2019

A new report has confirmed that we knew all along that the iPad Pro 2018 is the most powerful iOS device in the market. According to the report about the performance of iOS devices by benchmarking tool AnTuTu, the 11-inch iPad Pro 2018 has topped the list with a score of 562,279. The 12.9-inch version of iPad Pro 2018 took the second spot with a score of 553,258 in the list of top 10 iOS devices in terms of performance. The first actual mobile device to figure on the list is the iPhone XS on the third spot with a significant difference in score at 361,035.

This list is based on the tests conducted on all the iOS devices available in the market in January 2019. It comes days after the company behind the benchmarking tool launched a list of top ten Android devices in January 2019. The iOS list is different than what we saw in the Android list as iOS list sports both smartphones as well as tables while Android list only includes smartphones.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

Focusing on the iPad Pro 2018 devices on the top, both the devices are powered by the latest Apple A12X Bionic SoC with an Octa-core CPU with four cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four cores clocked at 1.6GHz. The iPhone XS Max takes the fourth spot on the list followed by iPhone XR. Both of these devices and the iPhone XS are powered by Apple A12 Bionic SoC with six core CPU setup under the hood.

In addition to iPad Pro 2018, the other tablet to feature on the list is the iPad Pro 10.5-inch on the sixth spot with 286,519 scores and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch model with 280,804 on the seventh sport. The last three spots on the list are occupied by iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8.

There is no point comparing the iOS device list in terms of performance with the Android list as iOS devices without a doubt crush its counterpart Android competition. For some context, the top performing Nubia Red Magic Mars scores 320,996 which only manages to beat the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, the sixth device on the top ten iOS devices list.