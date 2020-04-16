Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

The new Apple iPad Pro caught a lot of eyes with its one key feature, support for the new Magic keyboard. The Keyboard which comes with a trackpad was announced back in March 2020 along with the new iPad Pro series. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 8 vs Google Pixel 3a: Price in India, specifications compared

The Magic Keyboards are designed to work with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Apart from the new trackpad, which is a first, the new keyboards also feature a new unique floating hinge design. They also have backlit keys. The Apple Magic Keyboard starts at $299 (about Rs 22,973) for the 11-inch variant and $349 (about 25,272) for the 12.9-inch model. Also Read - iPhone SE launch: Apple stops selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

The 2020 iPad Pro users will be able to enjoy full mouse and trackpad support on their devices. However, for this to work, their iPads must run on iOS 13.4. A bunch of first-party and third-party apps has also been updated to implement the support for mice and trackpads. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability and more

Interested users who want the new keyboard may purchase it from Apple directly, or alternatively through Adorama. The Cupertino-based brand received backlash for launching a $350 keyboard amidst the ongoing Coronavirus. Despite that, orders for the keyboards have already begun slipping into May 2020.

Four Apple iPhones could launch in 2020

Meanwhile, in other news, a recent Apple leak tipped off that the brand could launch four smartphones as part of the upcoming iPhone 12 series. In the new series, we could see two phones to replace the standard iPhone 11. Meanwhile, we will get one refreshed model each for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The two high-end phones will have flat stainless steel edges, replacing the curved design. Further, the curves of the corners will now be sharper, taking cues from the iPad Pro 2018. The new Apple iPhone 12 will also feature completely flat screens, replacing the sloping edges of current screens.

Apart from the phones, the company is also set to launch a new HomePod speaker. The new speaker will be smaller and also more affordable. Along with this, the brand will also launch the much-awaited Apple Tags/AirTags. The tags will be small units that will enable users to keep a check on items that can be stolen or misplaced, like keys, wallets, and bags.