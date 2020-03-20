US-based Apple recently unveiled the latest generation of iPad Pros. The new iPads were refreshed in both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch models. The devices now feature a new A12Z chipset. Now a new benchmark test for the smaller 11-inch variant of the device throws light on the improved performance.

The new score depicts more or less a similar CPU performance on the new Apple iPad Pro 2020 compared to last year’s iPad Pro. However, what’s noticeable is a big 9 percent boost in GPU performance. The iPad Pro from last year was already pretty good at handling graphics. The new one, however, does one better.

The new score of 7,12,218 on AnTuTu is the highest score the benchmarking tool has seen. The score is also almost 1,00,000 points ahead of the flagship Snapdragon 865 powered Android smartphones of 2020. However, remember that benchmark scores aren’t always the most ideal way to compare performance.

Why does the iPad Pro 2020 have better GPU performance?

By the company’s nomenclature for its chipsets, it may seem that the iPhone 11 series has the most powerful processors of the lot. However, this isn’t the case. The iPhone 11 series’ A13 chipset is actually not as powerful as the A12X or the recent A12Z chipset.

For some context, the Apple iPhone 11 series’ A13 processor has a six-core CPU and a four-core GPU. The Apple A12X processor found on last year’s iPad Pro has an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU. However, the new A12Z processor on the latest iPad Pro 2020 has both an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU.

There are, of course, other performance elements to factor in. However, based on core count, the Apple A12Z is more powerful than the A13 and the A12X. Further, the Apple iPad Pro 11 2020 has 6GB RAM. This is 2GB more than the RAM reserves on last year’s iPad Pro. The new tablets also run on iOS 13.4 which is yet to be released for other devices.