comscore Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score reveals 9% GPU boost | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPad Pro 2020 with A12Z chipset, 6GB RAM shows 9% GPU boost over predecessor
News

Apple iPad Pro 2020 with A12Z chipset, 6GB RAM shows 9% GPU boost over predecessor

News

The new Apple iPad Pro variants feature the A12Z chipset with eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU.

  • Updated: March 20, 2020 12:48 PM IST
Apple iPad Pro

US-based Apple recently unveiled the latest generation of iPad Pros. The new iPads were refreshed in both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch models. The devices now feature a new A12Z chipset. Now a new benchmark test for the smaller 11-inch variant of the device throws light on the improved performance.

Related Stories


The new score depicts more or less a similar CPU performance on the new Apple iPad Pro 2020 compared to last year’s iPad Pro. However, what’s noticeable is a big 9 percent boost in GPU performance. The iPad Pro from last year was already pretty good at handling graphics. The new one, however, does one better.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

The new score of 7,12,218 on AnTuTu is the highest score the benchmarking tool has seen. The score is also almost 1,00,000 points ahead of the flagship Snapdragon 865 powered Android smartphones of 2020. However, remember that benchmark scores aren’t always the most ideal way to compare performance.

Why does the iPad Pro 2020 have better GPU performance?

By the company’s nomenclature for its chipsets, it may seem that the iPhone 11 series has the most powerful processors of the lot. However, this isn’t the case. The iPhone 11 series’ A13 chipset is actually not as powerful as the A12X or the recent A12Z chipset.

For some context, the Apple iPhone 11 series’ A13 processor has a six-core CPU and a four-core GPU. The Apple A12X processor found on last year’s iPad Pro has an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU.  However, the new A12Z processor on the latest iPad Pro 2020 has both an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU.

Apple unveils new iPad Pro with LiDAR scanner and trackpad support: Check India price

Also Read

Apple unveils new iPad Pro with LiDAR scanner and trackpad support: Check India price

There are, of course, other performance elements to factor in. However, based on core count, the Apple A12Z is more powerful than the A13 and the A12X. Further, the Apple iPad Pro 11 2020 has 6GB RAM. This is 2GB more than the RAM reserves on last year’s iPad Pro. The new tablets also run on iOS 13.4 which is yet to be released for other devices.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 12:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 20, 2020 12:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe
Entertainment
Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe
Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

News

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

News

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera

Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster

HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

News

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera
Apple to release iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 March 24

News

Apple to release iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 March 24
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch on March 31: Offers, specifications, expected price

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch on March 31: Offers, specifications, expected price
Apple iPhone XR for Rs 35,400: Here's how

Deals

Apple iPhone XR for Rs 35,400: Here's how

हिंदी समाचार

लीक हुई Infinix के नए स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, कम कीमत में मिल सकता है प्रीमियम फोन

Nokia 5.3 vs Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

पाकिस्तान में इस नाम से लॉन्च हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च हुआ ये नया स्मार्टफोन

नोकिया का पहला 5G फोन Nokia 8.3 समेत Nokia 5.3 और Nokia 1.3 लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

लीक हुई ओप्पो के किफायती स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, जानिए क्या होगा खास

News

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed
News
Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed
Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

News

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera
Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster

News

Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster
HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries

News

HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries