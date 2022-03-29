comscore Apple's upcoming iPad Pro might debut in Fall of 2022
Apple iPad Pro 2022 might to come with Apple M2 chip and MagSafe support

Thehe upcoming iPad Pro models will be powered by the M2 chip that might have the 8-core CPU, just like the M1 chip.

iPad Pro 2021

Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Pro later this year. As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPad Pro is likely to be powered by Apple’s M2 chip and will be launched in “Fall 2022”. This is expected to be the first iPad Pro to come with support for MagSafe that can it charge wirelessly. Also Read - Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13, more: Report

According to Gurman, the upcoming iPad Pro models will be powered by the M2 chip that might have the 8-core CPU, just like the M1 chip. With the help of TMSC’s 4-nanometer process, the M2 chip will come with better speed and efficiency improvements. It is likely to come with additional GPU cores, with 9- and 10-core GPU option. The M1 chip has 7- and 8-core GPU options. Also Read - Apple, Google close loophole that allowed Russians to use payment services

It is expected that the said iPad Pro will be launched alongside a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 24-inch iMac, and a revamped MacBook Air this year. The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are also likely to be powered by the M2 chipset. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Tamil Nadu students for clicking these pics on iPhone 13 Mini

As per the previous reports, “Along with giving a glass body to the back of the iPad Pro, it is being said that Apple is now moving away from the aluminum body like the iPhone. The company has gradually started giving a glass body in the back with the iPhone. It is being said that Apple is testing a wireless charging system like MagSafe for iPad Pro 2022, which will be much slower than wired charging. The report warns that it is too early to speculate about the development of Apple’s new iPad Pro, which means that these features can be avoided even before the final resale.”

For the unversed, it was recently reported that Apple will be reducing the production of iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022 by 20 percent. The report claims that this is the first sign of the Ukraine crisis impacting a mega tech company.

  Published Date: March 29, 2022 1:54 PM IST

