Apple has been rumored to launch a new iPad Pro in 2021 with a mini-LED display for quite some time now. In addition to the various speculations, the most recent one suggests that the device will make its entry in early 2021. Read on to know more about the upcoming iPad Pro.

iPad Pro with mini-LED display launching in Q1 2021

As per a report by DigiTimes, the Cupertino tech giant is expected to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the first quarter of 2021. It is suggested that Apple has expanded its supply chain for screens and touch panels. With this, BOE has also received approval for supplying display panels for iPhones and GIS will provide touch panels for both iPhone and iPad Pro.

It is further suggested that GIS has approved investments of NT$2.198 billion (US$76.3 million) and NT$1.421 billion proposed by its subsidiary in Chengdu, China in August and November 2020, respectively. These funds will be used to expand production in integrated touch modules used in tablets.

Apart from this, the company will invest an additional NT$753 million for the improvement of production line automation. The touch panels will be also be produced for 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED screens set to launch in Q1, 2021.

For those who don’t know, Apple has been featuring in the rumor mill for its mini-LED iPad Pro for some time now. It was previously slated to launch in the first half of 2021 but the launch seems to take place a bit earlier than before.

It is suggested that the iPad Pro with the mini-LED display will see improvements over the previous iPad Pro models with deeper blacks, brighter output, richer colors, and improved contrast. There are chances that Apple will launch six new devices with mini-LED displays, including the alleged 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro to possibly launch in the second half of 2021.

Apple could fully switch to producing devices with mini-LED displays, thus, ditching OLED display devices. However, nothing is concrete at the moment. We will update you once we get more information on this. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.