Apple iPad Pro models accidentally leak online

It looks like the software giant Apple is planning to launch its new Apple iPad Pro series in the coming days. The Apple China website accidentally posted details about four unreleased iPad Pro models. We have not seen any details or leaks about some of these iPad Pro models in the past. The source and lack of details likely confirm that this iPad Pro leak may be the real deal. Apple was quick to remove the accidental listing but someone already managed to capture screenshots. The screenshot of the listing provided us with the model number of the upcoming tablets.

Apple iPad Pro listing leaks; details

According to GSMArena, it is worth noting that we have seen some information about two out of four models in the past. These model numbers include A2228 and A2229. Both these models have already appeared in the ECC database. Two new models that the listing revealed include the Apple iPad Pro A2231 and the iPad Pro A2233. Taking a closer look, we are not sure about any other information regarding the leaked Apple iPad Pro lineup. The report clarified that no specifications regarding the upcoming iPad Pro series models leaked in the screenshots.

In addition, we have no idea about the possible launch date of the series. All we know are some possible specifications that recent leaks have hinted at in the past. As per past reports, Apple will likely add a triple camera setup on the back of the upcoming iPad Pro series. It is also likely that we will see a familiar square camera model as we get on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro series. Beyond this, we may also likely get 3D depth-sensing technology for improved AR experiences.

Taking a look back, a report indicated that Apple may introduce proper mouse support in the upcoming iPadOS. This support will make the iPadOS a much easier operating system for productivity. The company is also expected to introduce a new keyboard cover design in newer iPad Pro devices. A2228 refers to the 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and A2231 refers to the 11-inch version with cellular connectivity. Moving forward A2229 is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and A2233 is the cellular version.