comscore iPad Retains 58% Revenue Share Dominance in Tablet Market: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPad retains 58% revenue share dominance in tablet market: Report
News

Apple iPad retains 58% revenue share dominance in tablet market: Report

News

According to Strategy Analytics, the Cupertino-based giant, along with Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung, filled the top five spots for tablet application processor revenue share in Q2 2021.

  • Published: September 30, 2021 4:39 PM IST
iPad

Apple’s popular iPad series recorded a massive 58% of dominance over tablet market. Apple has managed again to set up its position as the top marketer in tablet retail. The company recorded a massive surge in the tablet revenue share during the second quarter of this year, a report said. Also Read - Apple launches iPad 2021, iPad Mini with better display and improved CPU: Price starts at Rs 30,900

According to Strategy Analytics, the Cupertino-based giant, along with Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung, filled the top five spots for tablet application processor revenue share in Q2 2021. Also Read - iPadOS 15 release date: Check if your Apple iPad will get iPadOS 15 and when

However, the iPhone maker was able to take a huge lead over its competitors with a 58 per cent revenue share with its iPads, GizmoChina reported. Also Read - Apple to launch some iPad models with OLED display in 2022

Meanwhile, Intel took the second spot, only accounting for a revenue share of 14 per cent during the same period.

“After registering five straight quarters of shipment growth, the tablet AP market declined 8 percent year on year in unit terms Q2, 2021,” Strategy Analytics’ Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies Services, Sravan Kundojjala, said in a statement.

“However, compared to Q2 2019, the tablet AP market saw a 23 per cent shipment growth. Despite shipment weakness, tablet AP revenues continue to hold up well, driven by robust average selling prices,” he said.

Kundojjala also said that MediaTek saw its tablet AP shipments grow 19 per cent in Q2, driven by increased traction for its Helio P chips.

Strategy Analytics estimates that MediaTek is on track to ship its highest ever annual tablet AP shipments in 2021.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 30, 2021 4:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now
Features
Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now
Don t fall for this fake Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) WhatsApp message, it can steal all your money

News

Don t fall for this fake Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) WhatsApp message, it can steal all your money

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds to earn items

Gaming

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds to earn items

India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish

News

India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta begins next week: Check date, minimum PC requirements

Gaming

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta begins next week: Check date, minimum PC requirements

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPad Retains 58% Revenue Share Dominance in Tablet Market: Report

Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now

Don t fall for this fake Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) WhatsApp message, it can steal all your money

India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta begins next week: Check date, minimum PC requirements

Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now

Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

Samsung Galaxy F42 India launch tomorrow: What's confirmed, what could be the price?

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPad Retains 58% Revenue Share Dominance in Tablet Market: Report

News

iPad Retains 58% Revenue Share Dominance in Tablet Market: Report
iPad 2021, iPad Mini launched with better display and improved CPU: Price starts at Rs 30,900

News

iPad 2021, iPad Mini launched with better display and improved CPU: Price starts at Rs 30,900
iPadOS 15 release date: Check if your Apple iPad will get iPadOS 15 and when

News

iPadOS 15 release date: Check if your Apple iPad will get iPadOS 15 and when
Apple to introduce some 2022 iPad models with OLED display

News

Apple to introduce some 2022 iPad models with OLED display
New iPad Mini could launch later this year, suggests Kuo

News

New iPad Mini could launch later this year, suggests Kuo

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च के 10 घंटों में Free Fire Max ने तोड़े रिकॉर्ड, पूरे किए प्ले स्टोर पर 1 करोड़ डाउनलोड

Micromax In Note 1 हुआ सस्ता, बेहद कम कीमत पर खरीद सकते हैं आप

Free Fire में आया नया Skull Rocker Bundle, आपके कैरेक्टर को देगा Loki जैसा फील

Realme TechLife ने लॉन्च किया Air Purifier, Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum: जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Google Meet के Android यूजर के लिए आया नया फीचर, अब सेट कर पाएंगे एनिमेटेड वीडियो बैकग्रांउड

Latest Videos

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

Reviews

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Features

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video
WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

Features

WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

News

iPad Retains 58% Revenue Share Dominance in Tablet Market: Report
News
iPad Retains 58% Revenue Share Dominance in Tablet Market: Report
Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now

Features

Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now
Don t fall for this fake Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) WhatsApp message, it can steal all your money

News

Don t fall for this fake Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) WhatsApp message, it can steal all your money
India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish

News

India's CCI must introduce anti-competitive practices for global tech giants, to allow Indian businesses to flourish
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta begins next week: Check date, minimum PC requirements

Gaming

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta begins next week: Check date, minimum PC requirements

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers