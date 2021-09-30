iPad Retains 58% Revenue Share Dominance in Tablet Market: Report

Apple’s popular iPad series recorded a massive 58% of dominance over tablet market. Apple has managed again to set up its position as the top marketer in tablet retail. The company recorded a massive surge in the tablet revenue share during the second quarter of this year, a report said. Also Read - Apple launches iPad 2021, iPad Mini with better display and improved CPU: Price starts at Rs 30,900

According to Strategy Analytics, the Cupertino-based giant, along with Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung, filled the top five spots for tablet application processor revenue share in Q2 2021.

However, the iPhone maker was able to take a huge lead over its competitors with a 58 per cent revenue share with its iPads, GizmoChina reported.

Meanwhile, Intel took the second spot, only accounting for a revenue share of 14 per cent during the same period.

“After registering five straight quarters of shipment growth, the tablet AP market declined 8 percent year on year in unit terms Q2, 2021,” Strategy Analytics’ Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies Services, Sravan Kundojjala, said in a statement.

“However, compared to Q2 2019, the tablet AP market saw a 23 per cent shipment growth. Despite shipment weakness, tablet AP revenues continue to hold up well, driven by robust average selling prices,” he said.

Kundojjala also said that MediaTek saw its tablet AP shipments grow 19 per cent in Q2, driven by increased traction for its Helio P chips.

Strategy Analytics estimates that MediaTek is on track to ship its highest ever annual tablet AP shipments in 2021.