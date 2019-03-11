Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

It looks like Apple is planning to launch two iPads instead of the long-rumored iPad Mini 5 at the upcoming launch event in coming weeks. According to new information online, the second iPad model is expected to be the seventh generation iPad. The report also revealed some key information about the rumored iPad version stating that similar to the iPad Mini 5, the seventh-gen iPad will not come with major changes in terms of design. The device will come with a similar design to what we have already seen in the current sixth-generation iPad.

Similar design means that it will come with the usual Touch ID authentication method instead of Face ID while sporting the 3.5mm audio socket. According to a report by MacRumors, this information was initially spotted by Japanese website Mac Otakara. The report stated that there are “mixed rumors” from the material suppliers with some indicating that the device will come with “10 inches” which likely means a 10.2-inch display while some state that Apple will go for 9.7-inch display. The report also stated that Apple is likely to launch the devices at “some point in the spring”.

Watch: Apple MacBook Air 2018 Hands-on

As previously reported, this likely means that the company may launch the devices at its rumored March 25 launch event. Though there is no confirmation if the company will launch the updated iPads at the event or just reveal them shortly after the event. However, the report confirmed that both the devices will be launch at the same time.

The information in the report also indicated that the future version of the regular iPad is likely to come at the same price of $329. This likely indicates that the company will reduce the price of the sixth generation iPad during the launch. This report came days after reports hinted that the company is also working on launching a new version of its iPod.