comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report
News

Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

News

As previously reported, this likely means that Apple may launch the devices at its rumored March 25 launch event.

  • Published: March 11, 2019 9:04 AM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Stock 1

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

It looks like Apple is planning to launch two iPads instead of the long-rumored iPad Mini 5 at the upcoming launch event in coming weeks. According to new information online, the second iPad model is expected to be the seventh generation iPad. The report also revealed some key information about the rumored iPad version stating that similar to the iPad Mini 5, the seventh-gen iPad will not come with major changes in terms of design. The device will come with a similar design to what we have already seen in the current sixth-generation iPad.

Similar design means that it will come with the usual Touch ID authentication method instead of Face ID while sporting the 3.5mm audio socket. According to a report by MacRumors, this information was initially spotted by Japanese website Mac Otakara. The report stated that there are “mixed rumors” from the material suppliers with some indicating that the device will come with “10 inches” which likely means a 10.2-inch display while some state that Apple will go for 9.7-inch display. The report also stated that Apple is likely to launch the devices at “some point in the spring”.

Watch: Apple MacBook Air 2018 Hands-on

As previously reported, this likely means that the company may launch the devices at its rumored March 25 launch event. Though there is no confirmation if the company will launch the updated iPads at the event or just reveal them shortly after the event. However, the report confirmed that both the devices will be launch at the same time.

Apple iPad mini 5 may look similar to mini 4, likely to be affordable: Report

Also Read

Apple iPad mini 5 may look similar to mini 4, likely to be affordable: Report

The information in the report also indicated that the future version of the regular iPad is likely to come at the same price of $329. This likely indicates that the company will reduce the price of the sixth generation iPad during the launch. This report came days after reports hinted that the company is also working on launching a new version of its iPod.

  • Published Date: March 11, 2019 9:04 AM IST

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users
News
WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users
Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

News

Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update now rolling out

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

Sponsored

Most Popular

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19

Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

Data usage in India to grow at 73% CAGR by 2022: Study

WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users

Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

News

Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report
Apple CEO Tim Cook changes Twitter name after Trump gaffe

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook changes Twitter name after Trump gaffe
Smartphone Deals of the Day

Deals

Smartphone Deals of the Day
Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report

News

Apple AR-product to go into mass production by Q2 2020: Report
Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

News

Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

हिंदी समाचार

पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा वाले Vivo X27 के टीजर वीडियो हुए लीक, 19 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

वियरेबल डिवाइस मार्केट में Apple शीर्ष पर, Xiaomi दूसरे स्थान पर : आईडीसी

Apple भारत में अपने कर्मचारियों को दे रहा हेल्थ एजुकेशन

2019 के अंत तक भारत में 62.7 करोड़ इंटरनेट यूजर्स होंगे: रिपोर्ट

थर्ड-पार्टी बैटरी वाले iPhone की रिपेयर पॉलसी में Apple ने किए बदलाव, यूजर्स को होगा फायदा

News

Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19
News
Vivo X27 teaser videos surface online ahead of launch on March 19
Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report

News

Apple iPad seventh gen may launch with iPad Mini 5 with Touch ID, headphone jack: Report
Data usage in India to grow at 73% CAGR by 2022: Study

News

Data usage in India to grow at 73% CAGR by 2022: Study
WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users

News

WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users
Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC

News

Qualcomm adds 192MP support Snapdragon 670 675 710 845 855 SoC