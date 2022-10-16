Apple is working on a dock for the iPad that can turn it into a smart home hub and speaker. It will look similar to Amazon Echo-Show-like device that can sit on your kitchen counter or nightstand. As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company might launch it as soon as next year. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2022 gets a price hike of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new pricing

Apple might launch a dock for iPad in 2023

An iPad docking station could allow users to make calls via FaceTime and gain hands-free control of smart home devices.

As mentioned earlier, it will be similar to the Amazon Fire tablet that allows users to put the devices into a charging dock to become a smart display. According to Gurman, this device is expected to launch in 2023

Google last week announced a docking accessory for its upcoming Pixel Tablet, which will work as Nest Hub Max to control smart home devices via the Home app.

Apple is scheduled to unveil the iPad Pro soon, which is likely to come with 11-inch and 12.9-inch models and an M2 Silicon chip.

Apple is also working on an updated version of the HomePod, according to the report. The next generation of HomePod can have an updated display, an S8 chip and multitouch functionality. The company is also planning a combined Apple TV and smart speaker device equipped with a camera.

Apple recently signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024.

The iPad and iPad Pro’s display is a key component of the user experience.

Last year, Gurman has revealed that the tech giant is working on a device that will combine Apple TV and a smart speaker device along with a camera. The company might launch this device this year.

–With inputs from IANS