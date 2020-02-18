By the end of 2019, Instagram came up as the third most downloaded application in the world, behind WhatsApp and TikTok. Moreover, these are just the app’s statistics on Google’s Android platforms. You’d think an app like this would want to expand its base to all operating systems out there. However, it seems this isn’t the case with the Facebook-owned platform.

Instagram still has no dedicated app for the Apple iPads running on iPadOS. The operating system is the most popular tablet platform and yet remains to be ignored by Instagram. Moreover, according to a report by iphonehacks.com, the application still has no plans to come to iPads anytime soon.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri reportedly explained that the company wants to build an iPadOS app. However, he said that Instagram doesn’t have the required resources to do so. Further, the priority for adding more features to the existing apps is reportedly higher.

According to Adam, the app is iOS only because the engineering resources the company has would be better spent on adding more features to its Android and iOS applications. “We’d like to build an iPad app, but we only have so many people and lots to do, and it hasn’t bubbled up as the next best thing to do yet,” said Adam.

Can you still access Instagram on Apple iPads?

You can still use Instagram on an iPad with a browser, which is not as seamless as an app would be. There were also a bunch of other third-party solutions that were killed off when Instagram changed its APIs.

The fact that Instagram doesn’t have ‘enough resources’ for an iPadOS app does sound a little weird considering its $20 billion revenue in Q4 2020. Moreover, the platform even has an app for Windows 10, which isn’t exactly the biggest userbase. Instagram has also been adding features including a TikTok-like video-editor and bringing Instagram messages to the web. A fair amount of people could argue that making an iPadOS app should have taken priority over these features.