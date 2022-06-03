Apple is all set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 from next week (June 6-June 10). The tech giant is expected to announce new software updates including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. This time, Apple is likely to make big new changes in iPadOS by redesigning the user interface, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. As per the report, iPadOS 16 might also bring new options for resizing app windows and additional ways to manage multiple apps simultaneously. Also Read - Global smartphone shipments to decline by 3.5%, Apple to be least affected

Apple iPadOS 16 expected features and specifications

In terms of multi-tasking, the current iPadOS 15 has a split-view feature where you can work on two apps simultaneously. Additionally, you can get another app in the Slide Over view that can hover on the side. As per the Bloomberg report, the upcoming iPadOS 16 will get a refreshed multitasking interface to switch between easier, while working on several apps at the same time. Also Read - Apple stopped $1.5 billion worth fraudulent transactions on App Store in 2021

The report further added that the iPad accounts for almost 9 percent of annual Apple sales every year. This number is reportedly increasing every year. Although Apple is working on making the iPad hardware more powerful by introducing the M1 chip, several users complain that on the software front, the company still needs to work more. Many professional users have insisted that Apple should roll out an interface that feels more like a laptop experience. Also Read - Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

In another report, Mark Gurman has hinted that iOS 16 will bring the much-awaited Always-on-Display feature to future iPhone models starting with iPhone 14 series. The feature is likely to be restricted to iPhone Pro models only, which means that when Apple launches the next-generation iPhone models, only the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get this feature.

He has also hinted that iOS 16 will bring some social network-like functionality. It will be particularly for the audio messages on iPhones.