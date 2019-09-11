Apple iPadOS comes out on September 30: List of compatible devices

Apple has announced that iPadOS will be available starting September 30. At the event, the company announced that iPadOS will be available as a free update for iPad Air 2 and later. It will also be available for all iPad Pro models, 5th generation iPad and later. Other compatible iPad models include the iPad mini 4 and later. Apple also launched the 10.2-inch iPad as the new entry-level model and it will ship with iPadOS out of the box.

Apple iPadOS: Release Date and Features

At WWDC 2019 early this year, Apple announced that it is splitting iOS into operating system for iPhone and iPad. The iPhone will now run iOS 13 while the iPad will graduate to iPadOS for a more refined computing experience. With iPadOS, Apple wants to make iPad closer to a portable computer and has added a ton of new features. At this point, it is mainly a change in name but there are few software enhancements aimed to help getting work done on the iPad easier than before.

The first big change between the iPadOS and iOS is the addition of widgets to the home screen. The change alone makes it easier to navigate between apps and widgets faster than before. There is also a redesigned homepage that shows more apps on each page and users can even add Today View for quick access to widgets. Apple has also enhanced the multitasking experience with split view and a slide over option to switch between multiple apps.

With iPadOS, Apple has also added “desktop-class” web browsing with Safari to iPad. This would allow for easier access to popular web apps like Squarespace and Google Docs. There is also a new Files app that offers access to thumb drive and ability to export files from external drives. Like iOS 13, Apple is also adding dark mode to iPadOS and additional features for Apple Pencil. If you are used to macOS then iPadOS will feel home but it needs to be seen whether it is a lot different from iOS on the iPhone.