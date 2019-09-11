comscore Apple iPadOS comes out on September 30: List of compatible devices
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPadOS comes out on September 30: List of compatible devices and new features
News

Apple iPadOS comes out on September 30: List of compatible devices and new features

News

Apple announced that it is splitting iOS into two operating systems for iPhone and iPad at WWDC 2019. The new iPadOS will be available as a free update starting September 30.

  • Published: September 11, 2019 9:58 AM IST
Apple iPad 10.1 7th gen 2

Apple has announced that iPadOS will be available starting September 30. At the event, the company announced that iPadOS will be available as a free update for iPad Air 2 and later. It will also be available for all iPad Pro models, 5th generation iPad and later. Other compatible iPad models include the iPad mini 4 and later. Apple also launched the 10.2-inch iPad as the new entry-level model and it will ship with iPadOS out of the box.

Apple iPadOS: Release Date and Features

At WWDC 2019 early this year, Apple announced that it is splitting iOS into operating system for iPhone and iPad. The iPhone will now run iOS 13 while the iPad will graduate to iPadOS for a more refined computing experience. With iPadOS, Apple wants to make iPad closer to a portable computer and has added a ton of new features. At this point, it is mainly a change in name but there are few software enhancements aimed to help getting work done on the iPad easier than before.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch) price in India, release date revealed

Also Read

Apple iPad (10.2-inch) price in India, release date revealed

The first big change between the iPadOS and iOS is the addition of widgets to the home screen. The change alone makes it easier to navigate between apps and widgets faster than before. There is also a redesigned homepage that shows more apps on each page and users can even add Today View for quick access to widgets. Apple has also enhanced the multitasking experience with split view and a slide over option to switch between multiple apps.

Apple iPhone 11 series, 10.2-inch iPad, Apple Watch Series 5 unveiled; specifications and features

Also Read

Apple iPhone 11 series, 10.2-inch iPad, Apple Watch Series 5 unveiled; specifications and features

With iPadOS, Apple has also added “desktop-class” web browsing with Safari to iPad. This would allow for easier access to popular web apps like Squarespace and Google Docs. There is also a new Files app that offers access to thumb drive and ability to export files from external drives. Like iOS 13, Apple is also adding dark mode to iPadOS and additional features for Apple Pencil. If you are used to macOS then iPadOS will feel home but it needs to be seen whether it is a lot different from iOS on the iPhone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 9:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fixes to aggressive battery optimization
News
OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fixes to aggressive battery optimization
Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

News

Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

News

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

Apple iOS 13 release date announced

News

Apple iOS 13 release date announced

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report

OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fixes to aggressive battery optimization

Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

News

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display
Apple iOS 13 release date announced

News

Apple iOS 13 release date announced
Apple TV+, Apple Arcade prices in India out: What you need to know

News

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade prices in India out: What you need to know
Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS: Here are all the changes

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS: Here are all the changes
Apple iPadOS comes out on September 30: List of compatible devices

News

Apple iPadOS comes out on September 30: List of compatible devices

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Z6 Pro स्मार्टफोन आज पहली बार सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Reliance Jio के इन 4 प्रीपेड प्लान में मिल रहा है 2GB डेली डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Lenovo A6 Note आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

64,900 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में भारत में लॉन्च हुए Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro और 11 Pro Max

Moto E6S भारत में ड्यूल रियर कैमरा और 4GB रैम के साथ 16 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने भेजे मीडिया इनवाइट


News

Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report
News
Chandrayaan 2 becomes India's most trending hashtag on Twitter: Report
OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fixes to aggressive battery optimization

News

OnePlus launches Bug Bounty and fixes to aggressive battery optimization
Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked

News

Google Pixel 4 launch date leaked
Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display

News

Google Pixel 4 XL leaked image reveals 6.23-inch display
Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note sale in India today