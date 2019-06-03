iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max mockup reveal triple rear camera design

Apple is expected to reveal its latest set of iPhones sometime in September this year. Rumors are rife that the Cupertino giant will launch three iPhones, which includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and an affordable successor to the iPhone XR. If leaks are to be believed, we might get to see a crazy triangular design arrangement for the rear camera setup on both iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.

Now, new leak shows the same and also the complete back design of the alleged iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max devices. The latest image (shared by Ben Geskin) suggests that the upcoming 2019 Apple iPhones might debut with a square-shaped camera module housing triple rear cameras. If by any chance this turns out to be true, then the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will be the first from Apple to sport triple cameras.

Besides, the previously leaked CAD renders of the iPhone 11 along with back cover moulds and case renders also showed a squarish camera bump. As one can see, the new image shows that the camera module also holds a LED flash. The iPhone XR’s successor could reportedly be called as iPhone XR 2, which is said to feature a dual camera setup on the rear side.

As far as the front design of the iPhone 11 family is concerned, it is expected to offer an identical to the iPhone X. The iPhone 11 is said to come with a 5.8-inch display, while the iPhone 11 Max could arrive with a big 6.5-inch display. The handsets are likely to sport the same notch and bezels as on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. A previous report claimed that new iPhones will offer 18W USB charger and USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.

Popular Apple tipster Ming Chi-Kuo earlier suggested that the front camera of the iPhone XR 2 might be upgraded to a 12-megapixel sensor. A few rumors hint that Apple might offer the iPhone XR 2 in the same funky colors that we have seen on the iPhone XR. The top end iPhone 11 series is said to come in basic, black, white and gold colors options. Besides, Apple’s annual WWDC 2019 event is all set to kick off today at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. At the event, the company is expected to unveil newest software that will make a debut on Apple devices later this year.