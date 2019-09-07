Apple iPhone 11 event to be live streamed on YouTube

Apple has posted YouTube page invitations for its annual iPhone event. It will be held on September 10 at Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. This is the first time in the history of Apple that the iPhone maker is broadcasting the event live on YouTube. “Cupertino calling. Join us for an Apple special event live from the Steve Jobs Theater on September 10 at 10 a.m. PDT. Set a reminder and we’ll send an update before the show,” the descriptor reads. Apple iPhone 11 series is expected to launch.

Apple iPhone 11, three new models expected

The company is expected to announce its three new iPhone models here. The three Apple iPhone 11 models this year may be — The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max. There will be the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS. And finally, the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR. The document also claims that the iPhone 11 series will become available only from September 27.

The new iPhone 11 models replacing the iPhone XS series would have a triple rear camera setup at the back. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

Bigger batteries on new iPhones

The Cupertino giant is also expected to bring bigger batteries bundled along with its upcoming Apple iPhone 11 offerings. This year, Apple’s iPhone XR successor is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery which is bigger than the iPhone XR 2,942mAh battery.

iPhone SE successor to launch next year?

Apple is reportedly mulling to resurrect the cheaper iPhone SE for emerging markets, especially India and China, early next year. The new model would be Apple’s first low-cost smartphone since the launch of the iPhone SE in 2016, which started at $399, approximately Rs 29,500.

With inputs from IANS.