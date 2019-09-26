iPhone 11, 11 Pro models will show warning if non-genuine display used

Apple will display a warning on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max if the devices are unable to verify a genuine display after a screen repair job. The iPhone maker said that a notification would appear on the affected iPhone’s lock screen for four days after a problem is first detected. Then it would move to the main settings menu for 15 more days. After that, it gets pushed away to Settings -> General -> About.

“Replacements not performed by Apple authorized service providers or certified technicians might not follow proper safety and repair procedures and could result in improper function or issues with display quality or safety. Apple displays are designed to fit precisely within the device,” the company said in a post.

Additionally, repairs that don’t properly replace screws or cowlings might leave behind loose parts that could damage the battery, cause overheating or result in injury. The Cupertino-headquartered firm recently unveiled these three iPhones at its event in California.

All the iPhones, which are upgrades over last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, will ship with the iOS 13, the latest operating system from Apple. All the Apple products will go on sale in India on Friday in both online and offline stores in India.

Apple iPhone 11 series price in India, sale offers

The entry price for the Apple iPhone 11 is Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 69,900. The 256GB option is priced at Rs 79,900 in the country. The iPhone 11 Pro’s 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs 99,900, Rs 1,13,900, and Rs 1,31,900 respectively. The Max variant of the iPhone 11 comes with a starting price of Rs 1,09,900, which is for the 64GB variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants for iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900, respectively.

Amazon and Ingram Micro have tied-up with HDFC Bank and are offering cashback offers of flat Rs 7,000 discount on iPhone 11 Pro, and Rs 6,000 off on iPhone 11. There is a cashback offer of Rs 4,000 on Apple Watch Series 5 as well. Flipkart is offering cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11 Pro and 11. The new iPhones also have a six-month ‘No Cost EMI’ option available on Amazon.

