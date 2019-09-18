Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for pre-order in India from September 20. The three new iPhone models were launched in California on September 10 and will be available for pre-order via Flipkart. The iPhone 11 Series will be available globally from September 20 and will go on sale from September 27 in India. With the new models, Apple is hoping to strengthen its position in the premium smartphone segment.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available starting from Rs 64,900, Rs 99,990 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are available with 64GB or 256GB or 512GB storage. The 64GB variant of iPhone 11 Pro is available for Rs 99,990 while the 256GB and 512GB are available for Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro Max with 256GB and 512GB storage are available for Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 is available with 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. The 64GB variant is available for Rs 64,900 while the 128GB and 256GB variant are available for Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900 respectively.

The iPhone 11 has become the iPhone to buy this year even before it goes on sale. With the aggressive pricing on the model, Apple seems determined to repeat the success with iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display and now sports dual rear camera setup. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. The three new models are identical to their predecessors at least from the front.

On the back, Apple has moved the logo to the center and has removed the iPhone branding as well. The iPhone 11 has a glossy finish with matte camera bump. The Pro models have matte finish on the back with glossy camera bump. The iPhone 11 comes in purple, yellow, green, black, white and (PRODUCT) Red colors. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in Midnight Green, Silver, Space Grey and Gold colors.

All the three models are powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. Apple has also improved the battery life in a big way. The iPhone 11 now lasts one hour longer than its predecessor. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max last up to four and five hours longer respectively. There is also improved Face ID that works from different angles, updated 12-megapixel selfie camera with 4K recording and water resistant up to a depth of 4 metres on the Pro models. However, the real changes come in the camera department.

Apple seemed to be falling behind Pixel and Galaxy Note series and is now making a strong comeback. The iPhone 11 has a dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup with one wide camera and another ultra wide camera. The Pro models have triple 12-megapixel cameras with one wide angle, one ultra wide angle and third telephoto shooter. They also feature a Night mode that triggers automatically when the scene is dark. All the three models support dual-SIM connectivity with one nano-SIM slot and another eSIM option.

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Price 109900 99900 64900 Chipset A13 Bionic processor A13 Bionic chipset A13 Bionic SoC OS iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13 Display OLED-6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 128GB storage 128GB storage 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Dual – 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Battery