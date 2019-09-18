comscore Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
News

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart: Price, Specifications

News

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will go on sale from September 27 in India. The company has announced competitive price for the iPhone 11 as it aims to build its presence in the fastest growing smartphone market.

  • Published: September 18, 2019 4:59 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Series colors

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for pre-order in India from September 20. The three new iPhone models were launched in California on September 10 and will be available for pre-order via Flipkart. The iPhone 11 Series will be available globally from September 20 and will go on sale from September 27 in India. With the new models, Apple is hoping to strengthen its position in the premium smartphone segment.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available starting from Rs 64,900, Rs 99,990 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are available with 64GB or 256GB or 512GB storage. The 64GB variant of iPhone 11 Pro is available for Rs 99,990 while the 256GB and 512GB are available for Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro Max with 256GB and 512GB storage are available for Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 is available with 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. The 64GB variant is available for Rs 64,900 while the 128GB and 256GB variant are available for Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Price in India, features and specifications compared

Also Read

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Price in India, features and specifications compared

The iPhone 11 has become the iPhone to buy this year even before it goes on sale. With the aggressive pricing on the model, Apple seems determined to repeat the success with iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display and now sports dual rear camera setup. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. The three new models are identical to their predecessors at least from the front.

On the back, Apple has moved the logo to the center and has removed the iPhone branding as well. The iPhone 11 has a glossy finish with matte camera bump. The Pro models have matte finish on the back with glossy camera bump. The iPhone 11 comes in purple, yellow, green, black, white and (PRODUCT) Red colors. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in Midnight Green, Silver, Space Grey and Gold colors.

iPhone price cut: Check out the new India price of iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone X and others

Also Read

iPhone price cut: Check out the new India price of iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone X and others

All the three models are powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. Apple has also improved the battery life in a big way. The iPhone 11 now lasts one hour longer than its predecessor. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max last up to four and five hours longer respectively. There is also improved Face ID that works from different angles, updated 12-megapixel selfie camera with 4K recording and water resistant up to a depth of 4 metres on the Pro models. However, the real changes come in the camera department.

Apple seemed to be falling behind Pixel and Galaxy Note series and is now making a strong comeback. The iPhone 11 has a dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup with one wide camera and another ultra wide camera. The Pro models have triple 12-megapixel cameras with one wide angle, one ultra wide angle and third telephoto shooter. They also feature a Night mode that triggers automatically when the scene is dark. All the three models support dual-SIM connectivity with one nano-SIM slot and another eSIM option.

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11
Price 109900 99900 64900
Chipset A13 Bionic processor A13 Bionic chipset A13 Bionic SoC
OS iOS 13 iOS 13 iOS 13
Display OLED-6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Internal Memory 128GB storage 128GB storage 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Dual – 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP 12MP 12MP
Battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 18, 2019 4:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Rockstar Games releases PC launcher with GTA: San Andreas free giveaway
Gaming
Rockstar Games releases PC launcher with GTA: San Andreas free giveaway
Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

News

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

News

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart
Apple is coming to India with big business plans: Ravi Shankar Prasad

News

Apple is coming to India with big business plans: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review
Apple to invest $1 billion to expand iPhone manufacturing in India: Report

News

Apple to invest $1 billion to expand iPhone manufacturing in India: Report
Apple Arcade now available for iOS 13 beta testers: All you need to know

News

Apple Arcade now available for iOS 13 beta testers: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 8 की अगली सेल कल 19 सितंबर को, दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Realme XT को मिला पहला सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुआ 64MP वाला कैमरा

Sharp ने भारत में लॉन्च की स्मार्ट होम अप्लायंसेज की रेंज

Oppo की फास्ट चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी 25 मिनट में चार्ज करेगी 4000mAh बैटरी

Nokia 7.2 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने ट्विटर पर किया टीज


News

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know
News
Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know
Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different
ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

News

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know
Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa

News

Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa