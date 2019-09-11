Apple iPhone 11 series India pricing, sale date revealed

At the unveiling event today, Apple unveiled three new iPhones. Called Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the smartphones will be successors to last year’s iPhone models. The new iPhones come with better displays, powerful chipset, bigger batteries and upgraded cameras. They will go on sale in India starting September 20. Here is all you need to know about the price in India, specifications, and features.

Apple iPhone 11 price in India

In the US, the iPhone 11 starts at $699 (approximately Rs 50,300). In India, prices will start at Rs 64,900. Pre-orders begin on September 13 and as mentioned above, the sale will start on September 20.

Specifications, features

The iPhone 11 is the spiritual successor of the iPhone XR. It comes with an aluminum frame with glass back. The highlight of the smartphone is the 6.1-inch display and dual rear cameras. There is support for Dolby Atmos, spatial surround audio. It is powered by A13 Bionic SoC, which Apple claims is the fastest chipset on a smartphone. Apple says it is energy efficient, and can offer 1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR.

The camera upgrades come in the form of dual sensors at the back. Both are o 12-megapixel resolution. One has a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, and the other is an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view and f/2.5 aperture. There is support for dedicated night mode too. Upfront, there is a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with support for 4K video and slow-motion video recording.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Max price in India

In the US, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 (approximately Rs 71,800), whereas the Pro Max starts at $1,099 (approximately Rs 79,000). In India, the Pro model will set you back by Rs 99,900, whereas the Pro Max will start at Rs 109,900. Both will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Specifications and features

The iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch display is a successor to the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch display and is a successor to the iPhone XS Max. Both come with a new Super Retina XDR display with 1,200 nits of brightness. The screens are 15 percent more energy efficiency. Features like spatial audio, Dolby Atomos, Dolby Vision HDR10 are present on the iPhones.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come with triple rear cameras. All are 12-megapixel sensors, with a wide-angle, an ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens. Up front will be the same 12-megapixel camera as on the iPhone 11 with all the same features.

Apple says, the iPhone 11 Pro will offer 4 hours more battery life compared to iPhone XS, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max will offer 5 hours more battery life compared to iPhone XS Max. Apple will also be bundling an 18W fast charger in the box.