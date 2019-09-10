Apple is all set to launch its new set of iPhone 11 series today in Cupertino, California. The iPhone 11 launch event will take place at ‘Steve Jobs Theater’ at 10:00 AM PDT, which will be 10:30 PM (IST) in India. Now, ahead of the official unveiling, pricing details of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have surfaced online.

The standard iPhone 11 smartphone will reportedly come with a starting price label of $749 (approximately Rs 53,880). The price of the iPhone 11 Pro could start from $999 (approximately Rs 71,860), whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max might cost $1,099 (approximately Rs 79,050). All the smartphones will reportedly be available with up to 512GB storage option, GSMArena reports.

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones at the event. Rumors and leaks suggest that Apple will bring the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The third model is likely to succeed the iPhone XR, which is rumored to get rebranded as the iPhone 11. Interested users can watch the iPhone 11 series launch event live on Apple’s YouTube account, and via Apple’s website.

Apple iPhone 11 series specifications (expected)

So far, leaks have suggested that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with an OLED screen panel, while the iPhone XR successor iPhone 11 will offer LCD display. All the new iPhone models are much expected to pack Apple’s A13 chipset under the hood. Also, as per leaks, at least two of these phones could come with a triple-camera system on the rear side.

The Cupertino giant is expected to offer a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 11, which will be up from 5.8 inches on the current iPhone XS. In terms of specifications, a recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Apple iPhone 11 will come paired with 4GB of RAM. Other new additions are likely to be the reverse wireless charging support, a multi-angle Face ID sensor, Haptic Touch and more.

Features Apple iPhone XS Max Apple iPhone XS Price 109900 99900 Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC OS iOS 12 Apple iOS 12 Display OLED-6.5-inch-2668 x 1242pixels OLED-5.8-inch -2436 x 1125 pixels Internal Memory 64GB internal storage 64GB internal storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 7MP 7MP Battery