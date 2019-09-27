comscore Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today
  Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today: Price, features
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max sale in India today: Price, features

The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with a starting price of Rs 64,900, Rs 99,990 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. Apart from the iPhone 11 family, the company's Apple Watch Series 5 will also be available for purchase starting today. 

  Published: September 27, 2019 9:29 AM IST
Apple recently launched its latest iPhone 11 series. Now, the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max phones are all set to go on sale in India today. The new iPhone series was so far available for pre-orders in the country. Apart from the iPhone 11 family, the company’s Apple Watch Series 5 will also be available for purchase starting today. The devices will be offered via Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall, and via major offline retailers too. Read on to know more.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India

The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with a starting price of Rs 64,900, Rs 99,990 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are available with 64GB or 256GB or 512GB storage. The iPhone 11 will cost Rs 64,900 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB variant are available for Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900 respectively. The 64GB variant of iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs 99,990, while the 256GB and 512GB cost Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro Max with 256GB and 512GB storage are available for Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions: Better looks, performance and cameras

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions: Better looks, performance and cameras

Apple iPhone 11 specifications, features

The iPhone 11 comes with an aluminum frame with a glass back. The highlight of the smartphone is the 6.1-inch display and dual rear cameras. There is support for Dolby Atmos, spatial surround audio. It is powered by A13 Bionic SoC, which Apple claims is the fastest chipset on a smartphone. Apple says it is energy efficient and can offer 1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 also comes with faster Face ID.

The camera upgrades come in the form of dual sensors at the back. Both are o 12-megapixel resolution. One has a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, and the other is an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view and f/2.5 aperture. There is support for dedicated night mode too. Upfront, there is a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with support for 4K video and slow-motion video recording.

Then, you have two premium models. The iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch display is a successor to the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch display and is a successor to the iPhone XS Max. Both come with a new Super Retina XDR display with 1,200 nits of brightness. The screens are 15 percent more energy efficiency. Features like spatial audio, Dolby Atomos, Dolby Vision HDR10 are present on the iPhones.

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max  specifications

Then, you have two premium models. The iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch display is a successor to the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch display and is a successor to the iPhone XS Max. Both come with a new Super Retina XDR display with 1,200 nits of brightness. The screens are 15 percent more energy efficiency. Features like spatial audio, Dolby Atomos, Dolby Vision HDR10 are present on the iPhones.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come with triple rear cameras. All are 12-megapixel sensors, with a wide-angle, an ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens. Upfront will be the same 12-megapixel camera as on the iPhone 11 with all the same features. Apple says, the iPhone 11 Pro will offer 4 hours more battery life compared to iPhone XS, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max will offer 5 hours more battery life compared to iPhone XS Max. Apple will also be bundling an 18W fast charger in the box.

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11
Price 109900 99900 64900
Chipset A13 Bionic processor A13 chipset Apple A13 Bionic SoC
OS iOS 13 operating system iOS 13 13
Display OLED-6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Internal Memory 128GB storage 128GB storage 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple – 12-megapixel Dual – 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP 12MP 12-megapixel
Battery

  Published Date: September 27, 2019 9:29 AM IST

