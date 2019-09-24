Apple iPhone 11 is now 'out of stock' on both Amazon India and Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 11 is currently out-of-stock on both Amazon India and Flipkart in just three days after the pre-booking was opened on September 20. The iPhone 11 Pro is also out of stock on Flipkart, but a few units of the same are still available on Amazon.in. The latest iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) is also available on both Amazon.in and Flipkart. The smartphones are all set to go on sale in India on September 27.

Apple iPhone 11 series price in India, sale offers

The entry price for the Apple iPhone 11 is Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 69,900. The 256GB option is priced at Rs 79,900 in the country. The iPhone 11 Pro’s 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs 99,900, Rs 1,13,900, and Rs 1,31,900 respectively. The Max variant of the iPhone 11 comes with a starting price of Rs 1,09,900, which is for the 64GB variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants for iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900, respectively.

Amazon and Ingram Micro have tied-up with HDFC Bank and are offering cashback offers of flat Rs 7,000 discount on iPhone 11 Pro, and Rs 6,000 off on iPhone 11. There is a cashback offer of Rs 4,000 on Apple Watch Series 5 as well. Flipkart is offering cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11 Pro and 11. The new iPhones also have a six-month ‘No Cost EMI’ option available on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 11 specifications

The iPhone 11 is the spiritual successor of the iPhone XR. It comes with an aluminum frame with a glass back. The highlight of the smartphone is the 6.1-inch display and dual rear cameras. There is support for Dolby Atmos, spatial surround audio. It is powered by A13 Bionic SoC, which Apple claims is the fastest chipset on a smartphone. Apple says it is energy efficient and can offer 1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR.

The camera upgrades come in the form of dual sensors at the back. Both are o 12-megapixel resolution. One has a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, and the other is an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view and f/2.5 aperture. There is support for dedicated night mode too. Upfront, there is a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with support for 4K video and slow-motion video recording. The iPhone 11 also comes with faster Face ID.

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max features

Then, you have two premium models. The iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch display is a successor to the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch display and is a successor to the iPhone XS Max. Both come with a new Super Retina XDR display with 1,200 nits of brightness. The screens are 15 percent more energy efficiency. Features like spatial audio, Dolby Atomos, Dolby Vision HDR10 are present on the iPhones.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come with triple rear cameras. All are 12-megapixel sensors, with a wide-angle, an ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens. Upfront will be the same 12-megapixel camera as on the iPhone 11 with all the same features. Apple says, the iPhone 11 Pro will offer 4 hours more battery life compared to iPhone XS, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max will offer 5 hours more battery life compared to iPhone XS Max. Apple will also be bundling an 18W fast charger in the box.

– With inputs from IANS

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Price 99900 64900 Chipset A13 Bionic chipset A13 Bionic SoC OS iOS 13 iOS 13 Display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 128GB storage 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Dual – 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP 12MP Battery