Apple iPhone 11 just became the subject of new memes

Apple launched its newest iPhone 11 at its annual event last night, and as is the ritual with people, memes came into existence. And it seems the butt of jokes this time around is the triple camera system placement on the back of the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 11 Pro features a triple-camera system on the back that has been arranged in a triangle. And this sits on top of a rather large camera bump/platform on the top left of the phone. It is rather large and almost covers half of the width of the smartphone.

This according to some people makes the Apple iPhone 11 looks unappealing. And this prompted people to look for strange things to compare it to. From coconut to bowling balls nothing is being spared with this comparison cycle and meme making. The other feature that seems to be on the receiving end of memes is the new ‘slofies’. Apple has announced a new slow-mo feature for the front camera called ‘slofies’. And some people are just not impressed by it. Well, let’s just take a look at the memes themselves.

Someone said that iPhone 11 resembles coconut #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/hOinrDhmXT — OGA JOHN BOSCO (@johnboscokomedy) September 10, 2019

Wonder if I’d get as many strikes with the iPhone tho #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Vi7p6cDpMe — Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) September 10, 2019

the new cameras look like the aliens from chicken little#iphone11 pic.twitter.com/AVVgT3o3DX — lauren (@rebeIcarnation) September 10, 2019

this is what u look like if u take a picture with iphone 11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TlAsxGYDv4 — OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) September 10, 2019

Ok, they’ve officially gone too far with the iPhone 11 pic.twitter.com/6LU8Ho5ga3 — Dave Jorgenson 🗞 (@davejorgenson) September 10, 2019

#AppleEvent Tim Cook revealing what’s new in iPhone 11 pic.twitter.com/LHqreU80DX — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) September 10, 2019

Elsie is ready for her first #slofie, which also qualifies as a #slothie. pic.twitter.com/R0IRMdg3p3 — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) September 10, 2019

Do it like a Pro. pic.twitter.com/ccleMAnR4v — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 10, 2019