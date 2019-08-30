Apple iPhone 11 launch event confirmed for September 10

Apple’s next iPhone event is official for September 10. The company has sent out media invitations on Thursday, and this time it’s ‘By Innovation Only’. As noted by the Cupertino giant, the ‘Apple special event’ will take place at the ‘Steve Jobs Theater’ on September 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM. It means you’ll be able to watch the launch event live on September 10 at 10:30 PM in India.

Previously, the September 10 date was tipped in the iOS 13 Beta 7 release to developers. An image buried in the iOS 13 beta assets included the calendar of the iOS 13 home screen with September 10 date. But it is official now, and we might have an idea of what Apple will launch on its special event.

The company is widely expected to launch three new iPhone models. The third model is likely to succeed the iPhone XR. All we can speculate (and has been in leaks too) is that Apple might launch an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max on September 10. Also, as we know, Apple’s September event doesn’t focus on one category of products only, hence can also expect a new Apple Watch and maybe the latest version of the Apple TV.

Recently, the smartphone case maker ESR leaked the alleged official names of the upcoming iPhone lineup. According to the leak, Apple is assured to rename the lineup a little with new names as the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These names have been tipped on few more occasions, but we suggest you to take these with a grain of salt until September 10.

Watch Video: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

Also, as per leaks, at least two of these phones will feature a triple-camera system on the rear. Apple is also expected to offer a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 11 series starting model, which will be up from 5.8 inches on the current Apple iPhone XS.

