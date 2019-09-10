comscore Apple iPhone 11 launch event : Watch Live Stream
Apple iPhone 11 launch today: How to watch live stream, and everything you need to know

The 'Apple special event' will take place at the 'Steve Jobs Theater' at 10:00 AM PDT, which will be 10:30 PM (IST) in India.

  Published: September 10, 2019 10:14 AM IST
apple-iohone-11-event-invite-official

Apple Special Event official invite

Apple will launch the new iPhone 11 series today in Cupertino, California. The ‘Apple special event’ will take place at the ‘Steve Jobs Theater’ at 10:00 AM PDT, which will be 10:30 PM (IST) in India. You’ll be able to watch the launch event live on Apple’s official YouTube account, and through Apple website (apple.com/apple-events). Here’s everything that Apple is expected to launch today.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

The 2019 iPhone family is expected to see three new iPhone 11 in the series. Reports and leaks have so suggested that Apple will bring the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The third model is likely to succeed the iPhone XR, which is rumored to get rebranded as the iPhone 11. So all we can speculate (and has been in leaks too) is that Apple will launch an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max today at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California at 10:00 AM PDT, which will be 10:30 PM for us in India.

Apple iPhone 11 series: Expected specifications

So far, leaks have suggested that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with an OLED screen panel, while the iPhone XR successor iPhone 11 will offer LCD display. All the new iPhone models are much expected to get powered with Apple’s A13 chip.

Apple planning cheaper iPhone variant, and new in-display Touch ID: Report

Apple planning cheaper iPhone variant, and new in-display Touch ID: Report

Also, as per leaks, at least two of these phones will feature a triple-camera system on the rear. Apple is expected to offer a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 11, which will be up from 5.8 inches on the current iPhone XS. In terms of specifications, a recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Apple iPhone 11 will come paired with 4GB of RAM. Other new additions are likely to be the reverse wireless charging support, a multi-angle Face ID sensor, Haptic Touch and more.

Features Apple iPhone XS Max Apple iPhone XS Apple iPhone XR
Price 109900 99900 76900
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
OS iOS 12 Apple iOS 12 iOS 12
Display OLED-6.5-inch-2668 x 1242pixels OLED-5.8-inch -2436 x 1125 pixels LCD-6.1-inch
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage 64GB internal storage 64GB onboard storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP 12MP + 12MP 12MP
Front Camera 7MP 7MP 7MP
Battery

  Published Date: September 10, 2019 10:14 AM IST

