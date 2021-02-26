It’s been two months into 2021 and like a yearly ritual, we have a list of the most-shipped or popular phones globally in the year that has gone by, in this case, 2020. The list reveals the names of the top 10 smartphones and as a matter of surprise, Apple has taken the lead. Also Read - Flipkart Apple Days Sale best offers: Massive discount on iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini

While most of the phones on the list are iPhones, what's good news for the company is that the iPhone 11 has become the most-shipped phone in 2020, coming up from the second position in 2019. Here's a look at what all smartphones made to the list.

iPhone 11 became popular in 2020

According to a report by Omdia, Apple sold around 64.8 million iPhone 11 units in 2020. This seems like a drastic step in a year as the device recorded a sale of 37.3 million units in 2019 when it was placed in the second spot. That year, the iPhone XR took the first position with 46.3 million sold units.

The iPhone 11 has even surpassed 2019’s most popular phone’s numbers, giving us a hint on how popular it became.

The second most-shipped phone also comes from the Apple land and it is the ”one with an inexpensive price tag,” the iPhone SE 2020. It was shipped 24.2 million times. The third position has been taken by the recent iPhone 12 with 23.3 million shipped units. This is pretty interesting as the phones launched a few months ago.

Samsung on the list too!

Samsung hasn’t been left behind as the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions have been taken by it. The fourth position is taken by the Galaxy A51 with 23.2 million units, the fifth place by the Galaxy A21s with 19.4 million units, and the sixth position by the budget Galaxy A01 with 16.9 million units.

Yet again, Apple jumped in and the seventh most-shipped device is the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 16.9 million units.

Samsung pops up again as the Galaxy A11 took the eighth spot with 15.3 million sold units. Xiaomi has given its slight glimpse as one of the popular phones, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was placed in the ninth position with 15 million shipped units.

Lastly, Apple ends the ‘top 10’ list with the iPhone 12 Mini being in the tenth position with 14.5 million units. This is the lowest for the Cupertino tech major as the Mini version was expected to deliver more. This is the reason why Apple is reportedly planning to discontinue making the iPhone 12 Mini and might not produce any more Mini iPhones.

The new list throws light on some intriguing points. (a) Apple has taken over the popularity charts despite iPhones being expensive, that too, during the COVID-19 pandemic, (b) The only premium phones on the list are the iPhones, and (c), Apple and Samsung have proved to be quite popular, even more than the Chinese brands worldwide.