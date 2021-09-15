iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

Apple officially unveiled the new iPhone 13 series in India last year. The iPhone 13 series has been announced at a very competitive price point and starts at Rs 69,900, which is similar to the launch price of the predecessor iPhone 12. Following the launch of the newer iPhone models, old models including iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 get discounted. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Flora Menance mode, Vikendi Map, and other features

In India, the iPhone 13 series start at the same price as the launch price of the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 13 mini price starts at Rs 69900 and goes up to Rs 99,900. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start at a price of Rs 79900, Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.

iPhone 11 new prices

iPhone 11 base model with 64GB storage is now available at a price of Rs 49,900. The 128GB storage model of the phone now comes at a price tag of Rs 54,900. So, if you have been waiting to purchase the iPhone 11 for a long time, the deal can't get any better. The iPhone comes in several vibrant colour options including purple, green, white, black, yellow and red.

iPhone 12 new prices

iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini also get permanent price cut in India. After the price cut, the iPhone 12 is now available at Rs 65,900 for the base 64GB storage model. The iPhone 12 128GB storage and 256GB storage are now available at Rs 70,900 and Rs 80,900, respectively. Notably, the price of all three models have been discounted by Rs 14,000.

iPhone 12 mini new prices

The iPhone 12 mini 64GB storage model now starts at Rs 59,900. This model was previously available at Rs 69,900. The 128GB storage and 256GB storage models are now available at Rs 64,900 and Rs 84,999, respectively. Previously, the 128GB and 256GB storage model of the iPhone 12 mini were available at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.