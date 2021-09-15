comscore iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000
  • Home
  • News
  • iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000
News

iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

News

Following the launch of the newer iPhone models, old models including iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 get discounted. iPhone 11 base model with 64GB storage is now available at a price of Rs 49,900. Check new prices of all iPhone 11 models.

iPhone 11 2

Apple officially unveiled the new iPhone 13 series in India last year. The iPhone 13 series has been announced at a very competitive price point and starts at Rs 69,900, which is similar to the launch price of the predecessor iPhone 12. Following the launch of the newer iPhone models, old models including iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 get discounted. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Flora Menance mode, Vikendi Map, and other features

In India, the iPhone 13 series start at the same price as the launch price of the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 13 mini price starts at Rs 69900 and goes up to Rs 99,900. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start at a price of Rs 79900, Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

iPhone 11 new prices

iPhone 11 base model with 64GB storage is now available at a price of Rs 49,900. The 128GB storage model of the phone now comes at a price tag of Rs 54,900. So, if you have been waiting to purchase the iPhone 11 for a long time, the deal can’t get any better. The iPhone comes in several vibrant colour options including purple, green, white, black, yellow and red. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini pictures: redesigned camera hump, small notch and more

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12 new prices

iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini also get permanent price cut in India. After the price cut, the iPhone 12 is now available at Rs 65,900 for the base 64GB storage model. The iPhone 12 128GB storage and 256GB storage are now available at Rs 70,900 and Rs 80,900, respectively. Notably, the price of all three models have been discounted by Rs 14,000.

iPhone 12 mini new prices

The iPhone 12 mini 64GB storage model now starts at Rs 59,900. This model was previously available at Rs 69,900. The 128GB storage and 256GB storage models are now available at Rs 64,900 and Rs 84,999, respectively. Previously, the 128GB and 256GB storage model of the iPhone 12 mini were available at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 15, 2021 1:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Flora Menance mode, Vikendi Map, and other features
Gaming
PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Flora Menance mode, Vikendi Map, and other features
iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

News

iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini pictures: redesigned camera hump, small notch and more

Photo Gallery

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini pictures: redesigned camera hump, small notch and more

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini pictures: redesigned camera hump, small notch and more

Photo Gallery

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini pictures: redesigned camera hump, small notch and more

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000

Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

iPad 2021, iPad Mini launched with better display and improved CPU: Price starts at Rs 30,900

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

iPhone 13 launching today with better battery, smaller notch, and more: What could be the price?

Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, other expected announcements

Top 5 Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Realme GT Neo 2 के लॉन्च से पहले पता चली बैटरी और चिपसेट की डिटेल्स

Free Fire में पैसिव एबिलिटी वाले 5 सबसे सस्ते कैरेक्टर, जानें इनकी खासियत

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगी Burning Heart crossbow स्किन, जो बढ़ाएगी आपकी ताकत

फ्री फायर रिडीम कोड से आज यूजर्स को मिलेगा एक बेहतरीन रिवॉर्ड, जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

Free Fire में Campers से बचने के लिए यूज करें ये 5 धांसू ट्रिक, आगे बढ़ने में मिलेगी काफी मदद

Latest Videos

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video
iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices
Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Features

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000
Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

Features

Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

News

iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000
News
iPhone 11 gets permanent price cut following iPhone 13 launch, now starts under Rs 50,000
Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes September 15: List of active codes to get free in-game items, how to redeem
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in pics: Closer look at newer Pro models
iPad 2021, iPad Mini launched with better display and improved CPU: Price starts at Rs 30,900

News

iPad 2021, iPad Mini launched with better display and improved CPU: Price starts at Rs 30,900

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers