Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat top smartphones in DxOMark test

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition in DxOMark test

While Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max fails to beat Huawei Mate 30 and Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition, it still has accurate exposure and wide dynamic range. The video camera is among the best on any smartphone.

  • Updated: November 8, 2019 8:49 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has fallen short of beating Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition on DxOMark rankings. The latest flagship smartphone from Apple scored 117 on DxOMark and is now placed second in terms of ranking. The Mate 30 Pro and Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition have scored 121 each. While iPhone 11 Pro Max is behind, it has joint highest score for video on any smartphone. DxOMark tested the iPhone 11 Pro Max with support for new Deep Fusion technology. It uses the neural engine and advanced machine learning for pixel-by-pixel image processing.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel sensors. The main 12-megapixel sensor has 26mm equivalent lens and f/1.8 aperture. The second 12-megapixel sensor acts as telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and 52mm focal length. The new introduction this year is the 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 13mm focal length. There are also quad LED flash and support for 4K videos at 60fps. It managed a photo sub-score of 124 and video sub-score of 102. “The camera performed very well in our tests in pretty much all areas, but some challenges remain,” DxOMark notes.

iPhone 11 Pro Review: Apple’s best just got better

iPhone 11 Pro Review: Apple’s best just got better

In the photo department, the iPhone 11 Pro Max scores high marks for good exposure. The dynamic range has also been found to be very wide in bright light and under indoor conditions. However, DxOMark notes that there is some highlight clipping still visible in very difficult scenes. “The iPhone is among the very best for exposure; it’s only in very low light when can’t keep up with devices with larger image sensors.” The smartphone also scores very well for color and is being called the best in all light conditions. In some indoor scenes, the smartphone does cast a slightly greenish hue.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is the best smartphone camera in the market: DxOMark

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is the best smartphone camera in the market: DxOMark

In the review, DxOMark says that Deep Fusion helps with improving details and textures. “It renders fine details such as freckles, hair on pets, and distant foliage very well, making the phone a great option for landscape and portrait photography alike,” the reviewers write. It also achieves good results in simulating bokeh. It also performs the best in recording HDR footage with very wide dynamic range. The autofocus is also very smooth with good tracking capabilities. There is instability in white balance and jello effect when recording while walking.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2019 8:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 8, 2019 8:49 PM IST

