Apple has launched the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max as its iPhone lineup for this year. The new devices come as the successors to last year’s models and will become available for pre-order in select markets from September 13. They will become available for purchase starting September 20. Of the three devices launched yesterday, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most ‘Pro’ iPhone you can get this year. Here is how it compares to iPhone XS Max from last year in terms of price, features and specifications.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max: Price in India Compared

The big surprise with the iPhone launch this year is not the product itself. However, Apple is taking a different strategy altogether. The Cupertino-based company is not increasing the price of new iPhone models this year. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available starting at Rs 1,09,900 in India. The price is same as that of iPhone XS Max when it launched last year. The base model now comes with 64GB of storage. It will become available for purchase in India starting September 27.

Ahead of the launch, Paytm Mall confirmed that it will start offering the new iPhone 11 series in India starting September 20. With the new devices, the e-commerce platform also plans to offer cash back of up to Rs 10,000. With purchase of new iPhone models, customers will get one year free access to Apple TV+ streaming service. It is priced at Rs 99 per month and existing customers get seven-day free trial. Apple also announced that Arcade game subscription service will be priced at Rs 99 per month and offer one month free trial.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max: Features and Specifications

The big difference between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XS Max is in the display, camera and performance. The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display that is as big as the one seen on the iPhone XS Max. However, the display now supports HDR with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and ditches 3D Touch. It has a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and supports P3 wide color gamut.

Under the hood, the iPhone 11 Pro Max houses new Apple A13 Bionic chipset that brings third-generation neural engine. The company claims this is the fastest chipset on any smartphone right now in terms of CPU and GPU performance. However, the real leap between iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XS Max is in the camera department. Apple has equipped the Pro iPhone models with a total of three cameras on the back this year. All the three cameras use a 12-megapixel sensor allowing for wide, ultrawide and telephoto pictures.

The main sensor has a wider f/1.8 aperture and covers 100 percent of the focus pixels. There is a second 12-megapixel telephoto sensor supporting 2x optical zoom. The third sensor is an ultrawide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. Apple has designed the setup to seamlessly allow for switching between these image sensors. The setup also comes with new portrait lighting effects and dual optical image stabilization. Like Google’s Night Sight, they also include night mode for advanced experience in low-light.

All the three sensors support shooting in 4K at 24fps, 30fps or 60 fps. Apple has added a new feature called QuickTake video that supports subject tracking. The front camera has also been updated to a new 12-megapixel shooter and support for new high-key mono portrait lighting effect. It continues to support Face ID, IP68 water and dust resistance and spacial audio. Despite all the improvements, Apple claims the new device will last four hours more than its predecessor.

