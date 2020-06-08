comscore Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue after iOS 13.4, iOS 13.5 updates
News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue after iOS 13.4, iOS 13.5 updates

News

Many users from across the world are complaining about seeing the green tint on their displays after unlocking their Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max and even the Apple iPhone X.

  • Published: June 8, 2020 5:08 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review (5)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max users recently ran into a new bug. The strange new bug has been causing users around the world to see a green tint n the phone’s display right after unlocking it. Many people on social media and various forums have reported that the tint issue started appearing after iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.5 system updates. Apple, meanwhile is yet to acknowledge the issue from its end. Also Read - Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

As per reports by a Reddit user, the green tint appears temporarily on the screen for a few seconds after the iPhone 11 Pro is unlocked. Another user on the forum has suggested that the issue is more likely to show when Dark Mode and Night Shift are on together. Also Read - Apple iPad Air 4 to get 11-inch screen, USB Type C port

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

The same goes for the higher-end iPhone 11 Pro Max. Users of the flagship phone saw the same display issue after the iOS 13.4 update while some only saw it after the iOS 13.5 update. Regardless, the association of the green tint issue with various iOS updates show that it is a software problem and not a hardware one. Also Read - An Apple IoT network adapter is in the works, but it's not for everyone

Proving this theory further are several iPhone X users who are also suddenly seeing the new green tint. Apple is probably looking into the issue right now. Even though an official announcement is not out yet, we can expect the company to fix the green tint on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max units with a software update in the near future.

Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900

Also Read

Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900

Apple launches HomePod speaker in India for Rs 19,990

In other news, Apple finally launched the Apple HomePod speaker in India for Rs 19,990. Available in white and space grey colors, HomePod was first launched in the US, the UK and Australia in January 2019 and then went on sale in several countries, before coming to India. The device has support for Indian English Siri voices that adapts to its location and delivers high-fidelity audio wherever it’s playing. The users will have access to Apple Music and over 60 million songs.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 8, 2020 5:08 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

117100

iOS 13
A13 Bionic processor
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

106600

iOS 13
A13 Bionic chipset
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990
News
Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990
HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

News

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India

News

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue

Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990

HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue
OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India

News

OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes for pre-order at 2PM

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes for pre-order at 2PM
Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

News

Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad
OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,

News

OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y50, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

10 जून को बिक्री के लिए आएगा Vivo Y50! जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई OPPO A11k की कीमत, रेडमी और रियलमी को देगा टक्कर

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, बॉयर्स को इस तरह मिलेगा 2,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

बजट गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue
News
Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue
Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990

News

Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990
HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro receives Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know
Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

News

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC