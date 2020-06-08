Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max users face green tint issue

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max users recently ran into a new bug. The strange new bug has been causing users around the world to see a green tint n the phone’s display right after unlocking it. Many people on social media and various forums have reported that the tint issue started appearing after iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.5 system updates. Apple, meanwhile is yet to acknowledge the issue from its end. Also Read - Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

As per reports by a Reddit user, the green tint appears temporarily on the screen for a few seconds after the iPhone 11 Pro is unlocked. Another user on the forum has suggested that the issue is more likely to show when Dark Mode and Night Shift are on together. Also Read - Apple iPad Air 4 to get 11-inch screen, USB Type C port

The same goes for the higher-end iPhone 11 Pro Max. Users of the flagship phone saw the same display issue after the iOS 13.4 update while some only saw it after the iOS 13.5 update. Regardless, the association of the green tint issue with various iOS updates show that it is a software problem and not a hardware one. Also Read - An Apple IoT network adapter is in the works, but it's not for everyone

Proving this theory further are several iPhone X users who are also suddenly seeing the new green tint. Apple is probably looking into the issue right now. Even though an official announcement is not out yet, we can expect the company to fix the green tint on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max units with a software update in the near future.

