Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS: Here are all the changes

Technology giant Apple has finally launched its latest Apple iPhone 2019 lineup in the market. In line with the leaks, Apple launched three smartphones including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. As previously reported, the iPhone 11 is the successor to the Apple iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 Pro succeeds iPhone XS and 11 Pro Max succeeds iPhone XS Max. We have already covered the launch in detail in past copies. India is among the first wave of launch so buyers will not have to wait for long.

The company also launched a number of other devices including a cheaper Apple iPad, and the latest Apple Watch Series 5. In addition, we also got to know details about its services including Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+. These details include Indian pricing and launch details for these services. Now that we know the pricing, specifications, and availability, it is the right time for a comparison. Here, we will focus on the comparison between Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the outgoing Apple iPhone XS.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS pricing details

First up, let’s talk about the pricing of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. The company has not revealed the pricing of all the variants but the device starts from Rs 99,900. Buyers will get the option to select between 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. As in the past, users don’t get an option to expand the storage. This pricing is similar to what we saw with the Apple iPhone XS at launch. The company launched the base model of the device with 64GB at Rs 99,900 last year. The price went all the way to Rs 1,34,900 for the 512GB variant.

Display and Design

Moving to the display, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro features a display that is identical to the outgoing Apple XS. As per the announcement, the iPhone 11 Pro comes with 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is an OLED panel with 82.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also features a 1,125×2,436 pixels resolution screen along with with 458-PPI pixel density. One key difference here is that the company has removed 3D Touch in the device.

In terms of design, there are not many differences in dimensions or how it looks from the front. iPhone 11 Pro features a similar display with a notch on the front. The major design changes are limited to the rear camera module and the back panel of the device. Taking a look, the design is in line with what we saw in leaked renders. We get a triple camera sensor on the iPhone 11 Pro along with two additional sensors. The company has also added an Apple logo in the middle of the back panel. 11 Pro is also a bit heavier at 188 grams in comparison to 177 grams for XS.

Software and hardware changes

The new Apple iPhone 11 Pro will launch with the latest version of iOS, the Apple iOS 13. iOS 13 will come with a number of changes in terms of software that we have covered in the past. Talking about the iPhone XS, Apple will also launch the iOS 13 update for the outgoing device. Taking a closer look at the hardware, primary changes are limited to the camera sensor on iPhone 11 Pro. Beyond that, two major changes are the inclusion of Apple A13 Bionic SoC and 6GB RAM on all variants. It is worth noting that Apple has not officially confirmed information about 6GB RAM. Beyond this, most of the other hardware changes are evolutionary in nature such as spatial audio, Wi-Fi 6 and 18W charging.

Camera upgrades on Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The last section of this comparison will focus on the camera upgrades in the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. As mentioned above, Apple has made significant upgrades to the camera hardware and software on the iPhone 11 Pro. According to the launch, Apple iPhone 11 Pro now features a triple rear camera of the back. The company has also made improvements to the front camera sensor. As noted previously, the device sports three 12-megapixel camera sensors on the back.

First two sensors are similar to the ones that we get on the Apple iPhone XS. The third new sensor features an ultrawide lens along with f/2.4 aperture and 13mm focal length. Talking about the front, we get a 12-megapixel sensor instead of a 7-megapixel sensor on the iPhone XS. On the software side, the company has also finally added a dedicated Nigh mode in the camera. Other changes include net generation Smart HDR and upcoming Deep Fusion. The company noted that this is the first time that all four cameras on the device will support high-quality 4K recording.

Specifications

Features Apple iPhone XS Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price 99900 99900 Chipset A12 Bionic Hexa-core SoC A13 Bionic chipset OS Apple iOS 12 iOS 13 Display OLED-5.8-inch -2436 x 1125 pixels OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR Internal Memory 64GB internal storage 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 7MP 12MP Battery – –

