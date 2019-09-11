Apple iPhone 11 series, 10.2-inch iPad, Apple Watch Series 5 unveiled

After all the rumors and leaks for months, the Apple iPhone 11 series is finally official. Along with the new iPhones, Apple also unveiled the new 7th-gen iPad and Apple Watch Series 5 as well. Just like last year, there are three iPhones this year. The iPhone 11 is a successor to the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will succeed the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple services announced

Apple also announced Apple Arcade gaming service which will be priced at $4.99 (approximately Rs 360) per month. It will be available starting September 19. The Cupertino giant also unveiled Apple TV+ service which will also be priced at $4.99 a month. The service will go live in over 100 countries starting November 1. New, iPhone, iPad and Mac buyers will get one-year worth subscription for free. In India, it will be available for Rs 99 per month, which is cheaper than in the US.

10.2-inch iPad price, specifications and features

Apple has unveiled a new 7th-gen iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina Display. The screen is bright and has 3.5 million pixels. Under the hood is an A10 Fusion SoC. Other details like storage models are awaited. It comes with support for Apple Pencil and Smart Connector to connect the keyboard.

The new 7th-gen iPad will start at $329 (approximately Rs 23,700). For education users, it will be available for $299 (approximately Rs 21,500). The new 7th-gen iPad will start at Rs 29,900 and will be available in India starting September 30.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch with a new Always-On display. Even with that, Apple is promising an all-day 18-hour battery life. The new Apple Watch will come with a built-in compass to offer details like inclination, elevation, hiking directions and more. The smartwatch will also come with Medical ID, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS (works international too). It is swim-proof to and come with 50m water resistance. You can also take ECG readings.

The GPS model of Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399 (approximately Rs 28,700) and LTE model is available starting at $499 (approximately Rs 35,900). In India, the GPS model will be available for Rs 40,900, whereas the LTE model will set you back by Rs 49,900. The Series 3 also gets a price cut, starting at Rs 20,900 for the GPS model. The LTE model will be available for Rs 29,900. Sale starts on September 20.

Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is the spiritual successor of the iPhone XR. It comes with an aluminum frame with glass back. The highlight of the smartphone is the 6.1-inch display and dual rear cameras. There is support for Dolby Atmos, spatial surround audio. It is powered by A13 Bionic SoC, which Apple claims is the fastest chipset on a smartphone. Apple says it is energy efficient and can offer 1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR.

The camera upgrades come in the form of dual sensors at the back. Both are o 12-megapixel resolution. One has a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, and the other is an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view and f/2.5 aperture. There is support for dedicated night mode too.

Upfront, there is a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with support for 4K video and slow-motion video recording. The iPhone 11 also comes with faster Face ID. It will start at $699 (approximately Rs 50,300).

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Then, you have two premium models. The iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch display is a successor to the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch display and is a successor to the iPhone XS Max. Both come with a new Super Retina XDR display with 1,200 nits of brightness. The screens are 15 percent more energy efficiency. Features like spatial audio, Dolby Atomos, Dolby Vision HDR10 are present on the iPhones.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come with triple rear cameras. All are 12-megapixel sensors, with a wide-angle, an ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens. Upfront will be the same 12-megapixel camera as on the iPhone 11 with all the same features.

Apple says, the iPhone 11 Pro will offer 4 hours more battery life compared to iPhone XS, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max will offer 5 hours more battery life compared to iPhone XS Max. Apple will also be bundling an 18W fast charger in the box.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 (approximately Rs 71,800), whereas the Pro Max starts at $1,099 (approximately Rs 79,000). Both will go on sale starting September 20.