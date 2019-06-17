comscore Apple iPhone 11 leak almost confirms square camera design | BGR India
Apple iPhone 11-series square camera setup all but confirmed

Taking a look at the iPhone 11 and 11 Max rear-camera protectors from the Apple iPhone 11 leak, we see three lens cutouts. These indicate a triple camera set up along with a quad-LED flash unit and a microphone.

  Published: June 17, 2019 7:38 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 series leak; rear camera protectors

It looks like the square shaped camera design on the Apple iPhone 11 series is almost confirmed. This confirmation comes months after the initial design renders for the device leaked online. We are almost sure about the design after case and accessory maker Olixar posted listing about screen protectors for the iPhone 11. The company has listed three different variants of the square-shaped camera setup. All three likely correspond to the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Max, and the successor to the iPhone XR. Olixar has also listed the front screen protector for the iPhone 11 Max. So according to this new Apple iPhone 11 leak buyers who are certain about their purchase can pre-order the rear-camera screen protector now.

All the listings are available on Mobile Fun UK, a popular website for smartphone cases, covers, and more. Mobile Fun UK revealed in a video that the camera protectors “are already in mass production and available for sale”. This likely means that Olixar is quite confident about the design layout of the future iPhone 11 series. Taking a look at the iPhone 11 and 11 Max rear-camera protectors from the Apple iPhone 11 leak, we see three lens cutouts. These indicate a triple camera set up along with a quad-LED flash unit and a microphone. The triple camera setup is also likely to include a regular camera, a second sensor with a telephoto lens and a third sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Apple iPhone 11 leak: Front panel of iPhone 11 Max

The camera protector for iPhone 11R sports two camera lens cutouts which are in line with past rumors. According to past reports, iPhone 11R may come with a primary sensor and a secondary one with a telephoto lens. Olixar has a good track record at revealing designs of devices. However, the front panel of the iPhone 11 Max seems to be different from the rumors.

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max mockup reveal triple rear camera design

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max mockup reveal triple rear camera design

Recent rumors indicate that the iPhone 11 series will come with an improved Face ID technology. For the upgrade, Apple will add more sensors in the front. They will allow iPhone 11 to authenticate the user from a wider range of angles while decreasing the current minimum distance. The render of the front screen protector also indicates a design similar to current iPhone XS Max with one change. The change we are talking about here is increasing the speaker grill on the front but almost twice.

  Published Date: June 17, 2019 7:38 PM IST

