Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 11 series smartphones, along with Apple Watch 5 at an event later today. Three smartphones – the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled. Now, BGR India has learned that the smartphones will be available to purchase via Paytm Mall. The sale will start from September 20. Buyers will also be able to avail cash back of up to Rs 10,000 when they buy the new iPhones.

Apple iPhone 11 launch details

The iPhone 11 series will be unveiled in Cupertino, California. The launch event will take place at ‘Steve Jobs Theater’ at 10:00 AM PDT, which will be 10:30 PM (IST) in India. For the first time, you will also be able to watch the live streaming of the event on YouTube.

Apple iPhone 11 expected pricing

The standard iPhone 11 smartphone will reportedly come with a starting price label of $749 (approximately Rs 53,880). The price of the iPhone 11 Pro could start at $999 (approximately Rs 71,860). The iPhone 11 Pro Max might cost $1,099 (approximately Rs 79,050). All the smartphones will reportedly be available with up to 512GB storage option, GSMArena reports.

Apple iPhone 11 series specifications (expected)

So far, leaks have suggested that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with an OLED screen panel, while the iPhone XR successor iPhone 11 will offer LCD display. All the new iPhone models are much expected to pack Apple’s A13 chipset under the hood. Also, as per leaks, at least two of these phones could come with a triple-camera system on the rear side.

The Cupertino giant will reportedly offer a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 11, which will be up from 5.8 inches on the current iPhone XS. In terms of specifications, a recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Apple iPhone 11 will come paired with 4GB of RAM. Other new additions are likely to be the reverse wireless charging support, a multi-angle Face ID sensor, Haptic Touch and more.