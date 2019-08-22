Apple iPhone 11-series to come with USB Type-C charger: Report

A recent report shed light on the naming nomenclature of the 2019 iPhones. The report hinted that the new iPhones will be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Plus. Now, details about the USB Type-C charging cable have surfaced online, hinting that the new Apple iPhones may finally bundle a fast charger.

With the latest iPad models, Apple switched from Lightning port to USB Type-C. This has not only enabled fast charging feature using power delivery method, but also lets users connect devices like USB thumb drives for data transfer. The 2018 iPhones were expected to come with Type-C port but that did not happen. It may happen this time, but with a twist.

iPhone 11 USB Type-C charger detailed

Twitter user ChargerLAB, reported about the new iPhone 11-series expected to come with Type-C charger. This does not necessarily mean that Apple will do away with the Lightning port. Instead, Apple may end up with a Lightning to Type-C cable.

😆The iPhone 11 will come with a USB-C charger. pic.twitter.com/FqYgAHJnqx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) August 20, 2019

This means, the end that connects to the phone will still be a Lightning port, whereas the end that connects to the charger adapter could be USB Type-C. It will also make it easier to connect the iPhone to the new MacBook range of notebooks that only come with USB Type-C port.

Since the very first iPhone, Apple has bundled a 5W charger in the box. However, that may also change with the new iPhones. Especially when a budget phone also comes with a 10W charger. And the competitors such as OnePlus 7 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro smartphones come with fast charging capabilities up to 40W.

iPhone 11 models: Sale date, specifications

SoftBank President Ken Miyauchi recently tipped that following September 13 unveiling, the new iPhones will go on sale starting September 20. Another report also hinted that the iPhone XR successor will be called iPhone 11, whereas the iPhone XS-series successor may be called iPhone 11 Pro.

The new iPhones will be powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, which will most likely be made on 7nm EUV process. Camera upgrades are also likely to be in tow. The iPhone XR successor will include two cameras at the back. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors will get three cameras at the back. These will be 12-megapixel sensors. One will be a standard lens, the second will be a telephoto lens, whereas the third will be an ultra-wide-angle lens. The premium models are also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.