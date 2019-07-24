comscore Apple iPhone 11 to come with A13 chipset, new Taptic Engine
Apple iPhone 11 to come with A13 chipset, new Taptic Engine, upgraded front camera and more

The new iPhones are set to launch in September this year with upgraded front and rear cameras, faster chipset and more.

  Published: July 24, 2019 12:42 PM IST
iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Apple is gearing up to launch three new iPhone 11 models this fall at its September event. The Cupertino giant isn’t going for a radical design change, but we will surely see some upgraded internals, a new report hints. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Apple iPhone 11 models.

Apple iPhone 11 details

The three new iPhone 11 models will be the successors to iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. According to a report on 9To5Mac, all three iPhone 11 models will come with a Lightning connector. Earlier, it was reported that Apple might switch to USB Type-C port. Looks like Apple will introduce the new connector with 2020 iPhone models. 

The report also states that Apple will include the latest A13 chipset and new Taptic Engine in the new iPhones. The new Taptic Engine is reportedly called “leap haptics” but there aren’t many details available. What we know so far is that it will replace the 3D Touch feature that is present on the existing iPhones. 

Apple iPhone 11 camera details

So far, we have come across a number of iPhone leaks hinting at triple cameras on OLED models. The setup will reportedly come with three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a regular lens and other with a telephoto lens. The third sensor will get a wide-angle lens. Now, a new report states that the front camera will also get an upgrade and will be able to capture slo-mo videos at 120fps. 

The iPhone XR successor, on the other hand, is rumored to get a dual-camera setup at the back. There is no word on the front camera yet. The reports also hint that Apple will stick around with LCD display for the XR successor. In 2020, all three iPhone models feature OLED displays. With the iPhone launch in September, we expect a lot of details to pour in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

