comscore Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report
News

Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report

News

Apple will launch the 2019 iPhone family on September 10. The iPhone 11 series is now said to become available starting September 20.

  • Published: September 1, 2019 1:41 PM IST
Apple-iPhone-XI-VS-iPhone-XI-Max-2019-leak-images-render

Image credits: Cashkaro and OnLeaks

Apple’ is set to launch its 2019 iPhone lineup at Steve Jobs Theater on September 10. The upcoming lineup is expected to include three devices – iPhone 11R, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new iPhone 11 family is now tipped to be available for pre-order on September 13 and in-store availability is set to start on September 20.

The information regarding the iPhone 11 release date was received from an inside source who works at a major carrier, MacRumors reported on Friday. The Cupertino-based company has already sent out invitations for its annual iPhone event on September 10. The event will take place at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3, iPad Update and more

Also Read

Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3, iPad Update and more

The iPhone-maker would launch three iPhone 11 models this year — The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR. The new iPhone 11 models replacing the iPhone XS series are tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup at the back. All three sensors on the back are expected to be housed in a square-shaped module. There are also reports of Apple re-positioning its logo on the new models this year.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging. The iPhone-maker is also expected to bring bigger batteries bundled along with its upcoming 2019 iPhone offerings. This year, Apple’s iPhone XR is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery which is bigger than the 2,942mAh battery that the company added in iPhone XR launched in 2018.

Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3, iPad Update and more

Also Read

Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3, iPad Update and more

With iPhone customers holding onto their flagship models for more than 30 months, Apple needs new innovation to convince customers to upgrade. The new models will also face competition from Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. With Google having teased its next-generation Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the competition is tougher than ever before.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 1, 2019 1:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Five Android TV worth considering this festive season
Top Products
Five Android TV worth considering this festive season
Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report

News

Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's new and different?

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's new and different?

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced

News

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced

Kodak 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch XPRO 4K Smart TVs now available

Deals

Kodak 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch XPRO 4K Smart TVs now available

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's new and different?

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced

Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option

Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report

News

Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report
Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced

News

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced
Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

News

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build
Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

News

Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

हिंदी समाचार

20 सितंबर से शुरू होगी iPhone 11 की सेल!

Twitter के CEO जैक डोर्सी का अकाउंट हैक, कितना सुरक्षित है आपका अकाउंट

Vivo Y15 (2019) और Vivo Y17 स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें कंपनी ने 1 हजार रुपये कम की

Samsung सस्ते Galaxy Fold पर भी कर रही है काम, मौजूदा फोल्ड के मुकाबले आधी होगी कीमत

Tencent Games ने PUBG Mobile में चीटिंग करने वाले यूजर्स को 10 साल तक के किया बैन, देखें लिस्ट


News

Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report
News
Apple iPhone 11 to go on pre-order starting September 20: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's new and different?

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's new and different?
Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced

News

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced
Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option

News

Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option
Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch

News

Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch