Apple iPhone 11 will use the same OLED display as Galaxy S10: Report

The Apple iPhone 11 is expected to be unveiled in September. It will reportedly come with the same OLED display as the Galaxy Note 10.

  Published: August 19, 2019 11:17 AM IST
iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Apple is gearing up to launch the new iPhones in September. The event is reportedly set for September 10. From what we have come across so far, the smartphones will be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Now, a latest report claims that the new smartphones will come with the same OLED displays like the ones used on Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

Apple iPhone 11 display detailed

The move is likely to assist Samsung Display in a number of ways, including reducing the list of suppliers it uses to acquire materials, and buying more from a smaller supplier pool, Apple Insider reported. Ever since the Cupertino-based company introduced OLED displays in the iPhone, it has used Samsung panels, but this could be the first time it uses the same panels found in Samsung’s own phones.

The displays on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung S10 Plus have higher pixel density at 550ppi and 522ppi, respectively. The iPhone XS and XS Max, on the other hand, have 458ppi each. The new displays might affect the iPhones’ screen resolution.

Apple iPhone 11 expected features

The iPhone-maker would launch three iPhone 11 models this year. The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS, and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR. According to the report, the new iPhone 11 models replacing the iPhone XS series would have a triple rear camera setup at the back and all three sensors will be placed similarly.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggested earlier that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging feature. This will allow you to wirelessly charge other smartphones, and the new AirPods too. There is no word on the pricing yet.

With Inputs from IANS.

